Bongo’s Bingo to make its Aberdeen debut at P&J Live

After much anticipation, Bongo’s Bingo – the crazy mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs and rave intervals – will finally make its debut at Aberdeen’s P&J Live in early 2022.

With shows around the world selling out months in advance and more than 1.5m tickets already sold, the revolutionary party phenomenon is on its way to the Granite City for the first time.

Scotland has already gone crazy for Bongo’s Bingo, with Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee hosting wild parties each week.

When the Aberdeen event was first announced, the P&J Live date sold out in less than five minutes. Like many other shows and events, Bongo’s Bingo had to be postponed due to Covid-19, and those who booked tickets were issued a credit.

Perfect way to round up the festive season

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to bring Bongo’s Bingo to Aberdeen for the first time. The hugely successful event is the perfect way to round up the festive season and promises to be a participation event to remember. So, grab your friends and make a night of it – don’t forget to bring you’re A-game.”

Liverpool-born Bongo’s Bingo has become a party sensation since its conception in 2014. The award-winning night out combines the original and much-loved quaint pastime with a mesmeric live show, packed with bizarre and hilarious moments to remember.

Dance offs, rave rounds and weird and wonderful prizes – think giant pink fluffy unicorns to mobility scooters – are just a few of the key ingredients creating the winning formula for this magical night out. Bongo’s Bingo promises to offer a night full of madness, mischief and shared euphoria, with dancing and cheering under one roof to fabulous hits.

How to get tickets for Bongo’s Bingo

The show will take place in P&J Live’s Baker Hughes Exhibition Halls on Saturday January 8 2022.

General tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Friday October 29 here. Ticketholders who received a credit for the previously announced 2020 date, will gain priority access from 10am.

