Erasure add Aberdeen’s P&J Live date to their sold out UK tour

Electropop duo Erasure have added P&J Live to their sold-out UK due to overwhelming demand.

Music legends Andy Bell and Vince Clark, who formed Erasure in London in 1985, will entertain north-east audiences at the venue on Tuesday May 24 next year.

Opening with Chorus, Hey Now and Fill Us With Fire, the 1980s synth-pop pioneers’ production and light show for this tour – as well as Andy’s vocals – have been getting rave reviews.

Erasure completed the first leg of their UK Neon tour earlier this week and will play venues in North America in early 2022 before touring in Europe.

In May they will deliver the final five UK gigs of this tour, opening in Aberdeen.

‘Hits you just can’t help but sing along to’

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “For many, Erasure provided the soundtrack to the 80s and beyond, with many songs, old and new, becoming stand-out hits that you just can’t help but sing along to.

“I know the band has a huge fanbase up here in the north-east who will be just as excited as we are to welcome the iconic duo to the stage in 2022.”

Before forming Erasure, Vince Clarke was one of the founding members of Depeche Mode and the sole writer of their first three singles, including the breakthrough hit Just Can’t Get Enough.

He was also part of Yazoo and the Assembly but he has been focused on Erasure for years, recording more than 200 songs and selling almost 30 million albums worldwide.

The band recently shared a video for their brand new track Time (Hearts Full of Love) which features on their newly released five-track EP titled Ne:EP. It is a companion piece to Erasure’s latest album, The Neon, with four new tracks sitting alongside Secrets that originally appeared on The Neon Remixed.

In 2020 the duo released their 18th studio album, The Neon, which went into the UK Official Albums Chart at number four, their highest chart position since I Say I Say I Say, which in turn gets a deluxe 2CD expanded hardback book release on November 5.

How to book tickets for Erasure

Tickets go on general sale on Friday October 29 at 10am. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at www.pandjlive.com.

You might also like…