WATCH: Clan’s Light The North Farewell Weekend to kick off tomorrow

Locals will have one final chance to see all lighthouse sculptures at Clan’s Light The North Farewell Weekend before 58 lighthouses are auctioned on Monday November 1.

The Farewell Weekend will be held at the Gordon Barracks on Ellon Road in Bridge of Don from Friday October 29 to Sunday October 31.

The three-day event will give trail adventurers and those who were not able to get around all 50 sculptures one last opportunity to view all the main lighthouses together, alongside the 90 little lighthouses painted by schools, community groups and artists.

Once the event has concluded, the legacy of the Light The North lighthouse trail will continue when all 50 large lighthouse sculptures and 8 small lighthouses take centre stage in the grand auction at Inverurie’s Thainstone Exchange which will be both an in-person and online event on November 1.

Preparing for auction

If you’re interested in bidding, you can fill in a registration form here or email lighthousekeeper@clancancersupport.org for more information.

“We can’t quite believe we are almost at the end of the Light The North trail which culminates in our Farewell Weekend and then our auction,” said Fiona Fernie, Clan’s head of income generation and business development and project director for Light The North.

“The people of north-east have taken the trail to their hearts and been so involved in visiting all 50 lighthouses across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

“These lighthouses, designed and painted by professional, emerging and as yet undiscovered artists, have shone their lights across the north-east for 10 weeks, encouraging people to explore and discover the region like never before.”

How to book tickets for Light The North Farewell Weekend

Bookings for the Farewell Weekend are available for a 90-minute slot each day on Friday October 29 and Saturday October 30 from 10am to 5.30pm and on Sunday October 31 from 10am to 4.30pm.

Visitors can use this time to admire all lighthouse sculptures, take pictures and collect remaining lighthouses on Clan’s app.

There will be a quiet hour on Sunday from 10am to 11am, when no music will be played throughout the event site, making it suitable for adults and children with specific sensory needs.

Entrance tickets are priced at £5 per adult and £3 per child plus online booking fees and can be purchased here.

