Steps: All you need to know about their Aberdeen gig at P&J Live

From whether you need to have proof of vaccination to how to get to the popular Aberdeen venue, we answer your questions about Steps’ upcoming P&J Live gig.

The pop legends will play Aberdeen later this week. And to make sure everyone is safe and can enjoy the gig, there are some rules in place. Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming Aberdeen gig.

When and where will Steps perform in Aberdeen?

Claire, H, Faye, Lisa and Lee will play the P&J Live on Saturday November 13 as part of their UK tour What The Future Holds. Box office opens at 5pm. Doors open at 6pm. The support act will perform at 7.30pm and Steps will play from 8:30pm to 10:20pm.

Which songs will they perform?

Steps will perform some of their biggest hits from their seven studio albums including songs from the Spotify playlist below:

What should everyone know about Steps?

Steps released a number of charting singles between 1997 and 2001 including two number-one singles and two number-one albums in the UK. The band has sold more than 20 million records worldwide. They disbanded in 2001 and reformed in May 2011 for a four-part documentary series. They released their most recent album – What the Future Holds – in late 2020.

Who will support Steps in Aberdeen?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will support the pop legends in Aberdeen. The English singer, songwriter and model was the lead singer of the indie rock band Theaudience in the 90s and achieved solo success in the early 00s.

Do I need a digital ticket?

No, both digital and print-at-home tickets are available. If using a digital ticket, please ensure you are logged in to your Ticketmaster app and have your ticket open prior to entry – 4G tends to slow down when big crowds gather.

If using a print-at-home ticket, please ensure this is printed before your arrival at the venue.

How do I get to P&J Live?

Venue bosses are urging people to use public transport.

On foot

P&J Live is only a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

Bus

Stagecoach will be operating a bus service to P&J Live every 20 minutes from Union Square from 5:30pm to 7:10pm.Following the event, buses will depart every 10 minutes back to Union Square from 10:30pm. Bus stops are located outside Hilton Aberdeen TECA.

will be operating a bus service to P&J Live every 20 minutes from Union Square from 5:30pm to 7:10pm.Following the event, buses will depart every 10 minutes back to Union Square from 10:30pm. Bus stops are located outside Hilton Aberdeen TECA. Alternatively, First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Bicycle

Extensive bicycle parking is available in both the surface and sub-t car parks free of charge.

Car and parking

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Drop-off and pick up

A drop-off and pick-up point is situated beside the taxi rank. Please note that the maximum stay is 30 minutes.

Taxi

There is a taxi pick-up and drop-off point located on the P&J Live site, as well as a dedicated taxi rank which is in operation during major events.

Do I need to have proof of vaccination?

Due to the capacity of the event, visitors will not be required to present proof of vaccination status on entry to this event.

(From October all indoor live events with an audience capacity of over 10,000, indoor standing shows of 500+ and all consumer exhibitions, will require visitors to present proof of vaccination on entry.)

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes. By law, everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in most indoor public spaces, including indoor entertainment venues. Please note that under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult to the event.

Masks need not be worn when eating, drinking or dancing.

Can I take a backpack to the event?

No, large bags, backpacks of any kind or umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for Steps still available?

There are still a few tickets available and can be booked here.

