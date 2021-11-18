Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder they wrote… local writers invited to be part of Granite Noir crime fiction festival

By Scott Begbie
November 18, 2021, 5:00 pm
Jane Spiers, head of Aberdeen Performing Arts, wants local writers to be part of Granite Noir.

Local writers are being invited to share the spotlight with some of the biggest authors in crime fiction as part of Aberdeen’s Granite Noir festival.

Talented up-and-coming writers have the chance to read five-minute extracts from their noir fiction at the start of events during the celebration of crime writing this February as part of the Locals In The Limelight strand.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Jane Spiers said: “Each year Granite Noir attracts top international authors and fans of the crime fiction from far and wide, but at the very heart of the festival is the north-east literary community and we are proud to champion local talent by providing a platform for new authors to share their work.

Jane Spiers and local crime author Stuart MacBride, who is Granite Noir’s ambassador.

Granite Noir wants to hear from writers

“If you are a writer based in the north-east of Scotland, working on long or short-form noir fiction and would like a chance to showcase your work at Granite Noir 2022, we want to hear from you.”

Granite Noir will run from February 24 to 27 next year, with the full-line up of authors and events still to be announced. A staging of The Hound Of The Baskervilles at HMT has already been confirmed as part of the festival.

Writers wanting to be part of Locals In The Limelight are being asked to submit an extract of no more than 5,000 words; a short story, novel extract, screenplay or drama extract, or examples of noir flash fiction to the festival organisers.

Hound Of The Baskervilles
The Hound Of The Baskervilles is coming to HMT as part of the Granite Noir crime writing festival.

How to be part of Locals In The Limelight

They should also send a one-paragraph biography and if submitting part of a novel, a brief description of the longer work. Submissions should be sent via email to Roxane Girin, roxane.girin@aberdeenperformingarts.com by November 29 at noon.

Successful writers will be paid a fee for participation and essential expenses will be covered. For further information and to keep up to date with plans and announcements for next year’s festival, visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/granitenoir

