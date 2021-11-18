Murder they wrote… local writers invited to be part of Granite Noir crime fiction festival

Local writers are being invited to share the spotlight with some of the biggest authors in crime fiction as part of Aberdeen’s Granite Noir festival.

Talented up-and-coming writers have the chance to read five-minute extracts from their noir fiction at the start of events during the celebration of crime writing this February as part of the Locals In The Limelight strand.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Jane Spiers said: “Each year Granite Noir attracts top international authors and fans of the crime fiction from far and wide, but at the very heart of the festival is the north-east literary community and we are proud to champion local talent by providing a platform for new authors to share their work.

Granite Noir wants to hear from writers

“If you are a writer based in the north-east of Scotland, working on long or short-form noir fiction and would like a chance to showcase your work at Granite Noir 2022, we want to hear from you.”

Granite Noir will run from February 24 to 27 next year, with the full-line up of authors and events still to be announced. A staging of The Hound Of The Baskervilles at HMT has already been confirmed as part of the festival.

Writers wanting to be part of Locals In The Limelight are being asked to submit an extract of no more than 5,000 words; a short story, novel extract, screenplay or drama extract, or examples of noir flash fiction to the festival organisers.

How to be part of Locals In The Limelight

They should also send a one-paragraph biography and if submitting part of a novel, a brief description of the longer work. Submissions should be sent via email to Roxane Girin, roxane.girin@aberdeenperformingarts.com by November 29 at noon.

Successful writers will be paid a fee for participation and essential expenses will be covered. For further information and to keep up to date with plans and announcements for next year’s festival, visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/granitenoir

