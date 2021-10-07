SPONSORED: Don’t miss these spook-tastic Halloween events for kids in Aberdeen

As we enter October, you may be on the lookout for Halloween events to entertain your kids, and Aberdeen’s offerings won’t disappoint.

Halloween Garden for wee ones

For starters, Bon Accord’s Halloween Garden is back. Right in the centre of the lower mall, alongside the famous rainbow slide, this spooky space is perfect for keeping your wee ones amused.

From now until Halloween, the garden is open for photo opportunities and games for kids of all ages. And with two ball pits, a tower of pumpkins and a huge witch’s cauldron, it will be hard to tear the little terrors away!

Robyn Gray, Marketing Manager for Bon Accord, said: “Halloween is my favourite time of year.

“And after the popularity of the Halloween Garden in 2019 then loss of it in 2020, I thought it would be great to have our ghost filled garden back for the whole month of October!

“We love being able to support our charity partners Charlie House and Great Ormond Street Hospital with fun family activities.”

Spooky scavenger hunt for the family

As well as the garden spectacle, Bon Accord are running a scavenger hunt in partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Customers should take part for the chance to win a family ticket (two adults and two children) to the opening night of Bed Knobs and Broomsticks at His Majesty’s Theatre in November.

Robyn explains: “To play, customers can collect a clue sheet, colouring sheet and crayons from the Information Hub in the centre, then head around the malls in search of letters hidden in various store windows to spell out a hidden message.

“Once they’ve done this, they can scan a QR code on any of the windows and enter to win.”

This extra special treasure hunt is a great activity for all the family. And, of course, so is the prize if you’re lucky enough to win!

For more information on what’s on offer over the autumnal months, visit the Bon Accord website.