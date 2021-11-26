Aberdeen Arts Centre to be first venue to bring panto magic to north-east

Eager to spread Christmas cheer and panto magic, Aberdeen Arts Centre will be the first north-east venue to stage a festive pantomime in the city.

TaleGate Theatre Productions promises to bring a lot of local references, glittering costumes and fun props to the King Street venue when it kick starts the panto season on Sunday November 28.

“Aberdeen Arts Centre are so excited to invite audiences to join us for Christmas 2021 as panto magic hits our stage once more with Sleeping Beauty,” said the venue’s Centre manager Stephanie Walls.

“We missed welcoming everyone in 2020 so much and we can’t wait to help our audiences get into the festive spirit as they join us for songs, silliness and a sprinkle of sumptuous fairytale sparkles.”

Featuring local talent

Sleeping Beauty – which will run until December 24 – will feature Aberdeen performers, putting the spotlight on local talent.

James Worthington, artistic director of TaleGate Theatre Productions, said: “We’re really lucky to have three local performers. We’ll have Phil Napier back as Queenie, we have got Sarah Ord back, this time playing Fairy Fabulous, and we’ve got a new girl for us – Megan Wright – she’s also from Aberdeen and she’ll be playing the evil (fairy) Molevola.”

As always, James also promises to put a local twist on the popular tale.

He said: “The shows the Arts Centre put on are for the community – I can promise you it’s going to be full of fun, lots of Doric, lots of local references and an affa fine array of dancing.”

Aiming to make the 2021 panto bigger and better than the pre-pandemic festive show, James wanted to put on a show with “lots of action and lots of fun”.

The director said: “In 2019, we had a magical flying carpet moment, so we wanted to do a show that had a really big special effect, and this year, the children and their families aren’t going to be disappointed with our humongous dragon breathing fire and smoke finale – it’s very impressive.”

How to book tickets to see Sleeping Beauty at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Sleeping Beauty is at the Arts Centre from November 28 to December 24.

Tickets can be purchased here.

