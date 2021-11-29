Comedian Daniel Sloss reschedules Aberdeen gig cancelled at last minute

Comedian Daniel Sloss has now rescheduled his Aberdeen gig which was cancelled at the last minute due to a postponed flight and “poor tour management”.

The Scottish funnyman, who previously headlined Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, was meant to bring his new tour Hubris to the Music Hall on Sunday November 28.

He performed in Brighton on Saturday November 27 and was supposed to fly to Aberdeen on Sunday to perform for his north-east fans.

The venue initially emailed customers at 5.30pm saying the 7.30pm gig was postponed for 30 minutes.

However, comedy fans – many of whom were already at the Music Hall – received another email at 7.40pm stating the show had to be cancelled because Daniel and his support act Kai Humphries wouldn’t get to Aberdeen before 9pm.

Daniel took to social media to voice his frustration over the situation. He said on Instagram: “It’s almost as if two shows booked in opposite ends of the country was objectively a terrible management and touring decision made by multiple grown adults with access to maps.

“I’m so sorry. But we’re still on the tarmac in Heathrow and we won’t land till after 9pm. I’m not gonna make you stand out in the cold so we’re going to reschedule.

“I know this is disappointing, infuriating…

“Me and Kai tried everything we could to make it there. I’m gutted to have to do this, and extremely angry at the multiple professionals responsible for this…

“We’ll reschedule, we’ll have fun and I’ll hopefully see you soon.”

UPDATE: Daniel Sloss gig cancelled but now rescheduled

In an email sent to customers on Sunday November 28, Aberdeen Performing Arts confirmed the gig had to be cancelled and said: “Unfortunately tonight’s Music Hall performance from Daniel Sloss is unable to go ahead due to weather conditions affecting his flight out of London.”

Daniel took to social media again today (November 29, the day after the cancelled gig) to announce his show will now take place on Friday January 28.

The comedian, who is known for his dark sense of humour, famously broke up thousands of couples thanks to the relationship advice he offered during his tour and subsequently his Netflix special Jigsaw.

His other special Dark is on Netflix too and his most recent tour (prior to Hubris) called X – which sold out in 40 countries – is now streaming on HBO.

Daniel also recently released a book titled Everyone You Hate Is Going to Die: And Other Comforting Thoughts on Family, Friends, Sex, Love, and More Things That Ruin Your Life.

