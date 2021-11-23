Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Proclaimers will rock Aberdeen and Inverness venues next year

By Danica Ollerova
November 23, 2021, 6:00 pm
The Proclaimers will return to both Aberdeen and Inverness.

North and north-east fans don’t need to walk 500 miles to see The Proclaimers as the rockers will soon play a venue near them – Aberdeen’s P&J Live and Inverness Leisure Centre.

Next year will see the band recording their 12th studio album and embarking on a Scottish tour, performing in Inverness on December 15 and concluding their 11-date run in Aberdeen.

Strikingly individual, twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid rose to fame three decades ago with their debut album This Is The Story and top single Letter from America. Since then, their enduring appeal across generations has seen them enjoy huge success across the globe.

The Proclaimers will perform for their north and north-east fans in 2022.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “The Proclaimers are one of those best-loved bands whose songs have become somewhat legendary.

“The brothers are a firm favourite and a huge crowd pleaser with the people of Aberdeen, so we can’t wait to welcome Craig and Charlie back to Aberdeen for a brilliant night.”

Timeless songs written with emotional honesty

Famous for their smash hit I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), The Proclaimers are known for writing lyrics with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire and wit.

The Proclaimers are best known for their smash hit I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

The band also inspired a musical, the play and film Sunshine on Leith which became the fifth highest-grossing independent UK film of 2013. The musical had its fourth UK run from April to June this year, with its biggest production to date by West Yorkshire Playhouse.

How to book tickets to see The Proclaimers in Aberdeen and Inverness

The Proclaimers will play Inverness Leisure Centre on Thursday December 15 2022 and P&J Live on Saturday December 17 2022.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday November 26 at pandjlive.com and ticketline.co.uk.

