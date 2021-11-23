The Proclaimers will rock Aberdeen and Inverness venues next year

North and north-east fans don’t need to walk 500 miles to see The Proclaimers as the rockers will soon play a venue near them – Aberdeen’s P&J Live and Inverness Leisure Centre.

Next year will see the band recording their 12th studio album and embarking on a Scottish tour, performing in Inverness on December 15 and concluding their 11-date run in Aberdeen.

Strikingly individual, twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid rose to fame three decades ago with their debut album This Is The Story and top single Letter from America. Since then, their enduring appeal across generations has seen them enjoy huge success across the globe.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “The Proclaimers are one of those best-loved bands whose songs have become somewhat legendary.

“The brothers are a firm favourite and a huge crowd pleaser with the people of Aberdeen, so we can’t wait to welcome Craig and Charlie back to Aberdeen for a brilliant night.”

Timeless songs written with emotional honesty

Famous for their smash hit I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), The Proclaimers are known for writing lyrics with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire and wit.

The band also inspired a musical, the play and film Sunshine on Leith which became the fifth highest-grossing independent UK film of 2013. The musical had its fourth UK run from April to June this year, with its biggest production to date by West Yorkshire Playhouse.

How to book tickets to see The Proclaimers in Aberdeen and Inverness

The Proclaimers will play Inverness Leisure Centre on Thursday December 15 2022 and P&J Live on Saturday December 17 2022.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday November 26 at pandjlive.com and ticketline.co.uk.

