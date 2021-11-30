Madness: All you need to know about the Aberdeen gig

Kicking off their UK tour at P&J Live in Aberdeen, pop legends Madness will mark their “sure-to-be triumphant” return to the road since the pandemic began.

From whether you need to have proof of vaccination to how to get to the popular Aberdeen venue, we answer your questions about Madness’ upcoming P&J Live gig.

When and where will Madness perform in Aberdeen?

The Nutty Boys will bring their The Ladykillers tour to P&J Live on Thursday December 2. Doors open at 6pm. The support act is set to perform at 7.30pm, with Madness taking to the stage at 9pm.

Which songs will they perform?

It Must Be Love, Baggy Trousers, Our House and many others are sure to be featured on the band’s setlist.

What are Madness best known for?

One of the most prominent bands of the late 1970s and early 1980s, Madness – who last played Aberdeen at the AECC in 2007 – have had 10 UK top 10 albums, 15 top 10 singles and won a slew of awards, including a prestigious Ivor Novello.

They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast – the most-watched TV music event of 2018.

Who’s the support act?

DJ Darren will keep north-east audiences entertained from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and rockers Squeeze will play from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook will be performing a string of hits such as Cool For Cats and Up The Junction.

Do I need a digital ticket?

No, both digital and print-at-home tickets are available. If using a digital ticket, please ensure you are logged in to your Ticketmaster app and have your ticket open prior to entry – 4G tends to slow down when big crowds gather.

If using a print-at-home ticket, please ensure this is printed before your arrival at the venue.

How do I get to P&J Live to see Madness in Aberdeen?

Venue bosses are urging people to use public transport.

On foot

P&J Live is only a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Additional busses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 6.10pm. Busses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the Hilton Hotel.

Bicycle

Extensive bicycle parking is available in both the surface and sub-t car parks free of charge.

Madness will perform their biggest hits in Aberdeen in December 2021.Car + parking

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Drop-off + pick up

A drop-off and pick-up point is situated beside the taxi rank. Please note that the maximum stay is 30 minutes.

Taxi

There is a taxi pick-up and drop-off point located on the P&J Live site, as well as a dedicated taxi rank which is in operation during major events.

Do I need to have proof of vaccination?

Yes. Due to the capacity of the event, visitors will be required to present proof of vaccination status on entry to this event.

(From October all indoor live events with an audience capacity of over 10,000, indoor standing shows of 500+ and all consumer exhibitions, will require visitors to present proof of vaccination on entry.)

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes. By law, everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in most indoor public spaces, including indoor entertainment venues. Masks need not be worn when eating, drinking or dancing.

Can I take a backpack to the event?

No, large bags, backpacks of any kind or umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for Madness Aberdeen gig still available?

There are still a few tickets available from pandjlive.com

