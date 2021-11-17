All you need to know about every show coming to P&J Live in Aberdeen

With Justin Bieber, Sir Elton John, Status Quo and more stars bringing their tours to Aberdeen’s P&J Live, there are lots of show-stopping events to look forward to.

Check out our comprehensive round-up of all the shows coming to the world-class Granite City venue below.

Listed in chronological order and including information on where to buy tickets and our interviews with the music, comedy and dance professionals, we’ll keep updating this article when new shows are announced.

P&J Live events in Aberdeen

Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero: November 26 -28

Featuring more than 50 Disney characters that will take families on a journey through timeless tales, this production promises to include something for everyone. The show will bring beloved characters to life through figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Tickets: From £26.45 and available here

Gary Barlow: November 30 at P&J Live

Music Played By Humans – The Tour will take inspiration from the orchestral and big band music which captured Gary’s imagination as a child and eventually led to his new album of original compositions.

Tickets: From £43.55 and available here

Support act: Leona Lewis

Madness: December 2

Madness say The Ladykillers tour marks a “sure-to-be triumphant” return to the road after 18 months of being cooped up.

They promise it will be “the Nutty Boys finally getting back to doing what they do best – uniting the people for a right raucous live bash,” with a stream of hits from a back catalogue that includes Our House, One Step Beyond and Baggy Trousers.

Tickets: From £46.15 and available here

Support act: Squeeze

Ball & Boe: December 11 at P&J Live

The hugely-popular duo said they wanted to make Christmas special in a year of isolation and social distancing. Their latest album released in 2020 – Together at Christmas – follows the phenomenal success of their previous three duet albums.

As a duo, they have now sold over 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.

Tickets: From £63.60

Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed. With Chris and Rosie Ramsey: December 13

The couple, whose award-winning podcast has hit more than 66 million downloads, will be arriving in Aberdeen later this year.

In the same vein as their weekly chart-topping podcast, Chris and Rosie will be chatting all about life, relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting, growing up and everything in between, but all in front of a live audience.

Tickets: £27.50 and available here

Deacon Blue: December 18

When the Glasgow pop-rock band announced their tour they were about to release their album City of Love. And while the tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic, the band, which formed in the 80s, released their tenth studio album Riding on the Tide of Love in early 2021.

Tickets: From £40.75 and available here

The Drifters: December 18 at P&J Live

The gig, part of a 100-date tour of the UK, will include timeless tracks, such as Saturday Night At The Movies, Stand By Me, Come On Over To My Place and Under The Boardwalk.

Members of The Drifters have changed over the years, but the line-up for this tour has been hand-picked by Tina Treadwell, whose father George started the group with Clyde McPhatter.

Tickets: From £33.20 and available here

Battle Of The Brits SCOTLAND v’s ENGLAND Live Tennis: December 21 – 22

Tennis fans in the north-east are set for a pre-Christmas treat after Sir Andy Murray confirmed he will play singles and doubles for Scotland in the Battle of the Brits at P&J Live.

Tickets: From £35.45 and available here

Bill Bailey: December 30 at P&J Live

Strictly winner Bill will be swapping the glitter for gags when he takes to the road with En Route To Normal. It is billed as a “funny, heart-warming mix of stories, music and history” as the comedian goes on a personal mission to chart a course through these strange days.

Tickets: From £49.50 and available here.

P&J Live 2022

John Bishop: February 18

John’s eighth stand-up show will see him performing across the UK, Ireland, America, Canada and Europe. The comedy superstar achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Australia, and The John Bishop Show on BBC1.

Tickets: From £37.90 and available here

Comic Con Scotland (North East): March 12-13 at P&J Live

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to the event, which will feature guest stars from massive film and TV franchises past and present. It will also boast movie and TV props, cosplay events, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Tickets: From £19.25 and available here

Stereophonics: March 20

Stereophonics will return to the venue in March 2022, having been one of the last bands to play the arena in March 2020.

Tickets: From £32.50 and available here

Simple Minds: April 5 at P&J Live

Simple Minds’ 40 Years of Hits Tour will cover 51 shows across 14 countries. Over the years, the band has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide, achieving three UK number one albums. With a string of hits under their belts, Simple Minds are internationally known for their 1985 release Don’t You (Forget About Me).

Tickets: From £40.75 and available here

André Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra: April 24

King of the waltz and global violin superstar André Rieu is looking forward to returning to Aberden. The Dutch musician’s last concert in Aberdeen, at the AECC at Christmas in 2015, was a sell-out success and generated a massive buzz of excitement in the city.

Tickets: From £45 and available here

Magic Mike The Arena Tour: May 12

Channing Tatum’s spectacular live dance show, Magic Mike, has thrilled fans in the West End, Berlin and Las Vegas – and now it is heading for Aberdeen.

The film Magic Mike, directed by Steven Soderbergh, is set in the world of male strippers and won critical and box office success. It launched a sequel and the hugely popular live shows. Magic Mike: The Arena Tour, with both Tatum and Soderbergh among the producers, builds on the dance, spectacle and fun of the much-loved films and London show.

Tickets: From £35 and available here

Bryan Adams: May 22 at P&J Live

Multi-platinum selling Canadian rocker Bryan Adams had to reschedule his show due to the pandemic. The singer will now perform his biggest hits – including Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do – for his north-east fans in May 2022.

Tickets: From £43.55 and available here

Erasure: May 24

Music legends Andy Bell and Vince Clark, who formed Erasure in London in 1985, are coming to Aberdeen. Opening with Chorus, Hey Now and Fill Us With Fire, the 1980s synth-pop pioneers’ production and light show for this tour – as well as Andy’s vocals – have been getting rave reviews.

Tickets: From £55.40 and available here

The Script: May 26 at P&J Live

The successful alt-pop trio will perform their number one smash, Hall Of Fame (featuring will.i.am) along with Top 10 tracks, such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For the First Time and Superheroes.

Tickets: From £33.75 and available here

Support act: Ella Henderson

STRATAGEM with Alan Partridge Live: May 27

Steve Coogan’s brilliant comic character will arrive in the Granite City in May as part of the UK tour of Stratagem With Alan Partridge. It will see the comedian touring a country “riven with discord, beset with disease, and niggled by bickering… with a message of hope, a new way of thinking.”

Tickets: From £35 and available here

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour: May 28

The hugely popular RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is sashaying towards Aberdeen for a night of glitz and glamour on its official UK tour. Audiences can expect the unexpected and witness the charisma, uniqueness and talent from second series finalists Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and winner Lawrence Chaney, who is from Glasgow.

Tickets: From £40.75 and available here

Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals: May 30

The Professionals will see an amazing line-up of Strictly pros strut their stuff in a spectacular show, stepping off the TV screen and onto the stage of P&J Live.

Tickets: From £35 and available here

Professor Brian Cox: September 18

Horizons promises to take audiences on a dazzling journey telling the story of how we came to be and what we can become. State-of-the-art LED-screen technology will fill P&J Live with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang.

Tickets: Tickets from £43.35 and available here

Magic of Motown: November 11

Featuring massive tracks from legendary names, The Magic Of Motown offers glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship.

Tickets: From £30 and available here

Westlife – The Wild Dreams Tour: November 17

The music icons are hitting the road again following their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour which saw Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian play to over 600,000 fans across 27 countries.

Tickets: From £45 and available here

Jason Manford: November 19

Jason became a household name as a top comedian with appearances on shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, QI and Live At The Apollo.

Tickets: From £40.75 and available here

Status Quo: November 25 at P&J Live

Status Quo – who have been Rockin’ All Over The World for more than five decades – will bring their Out Out Quoing tour to Aberdeen. Status Quo – with the iconic Francis Rossi – will be supported by Shakin’ Stevens who is arguably best known for this festive hit Merry Christmas Everyone.

Tickets: From £42.50 and available here

P&J Live 2023

Justin Bieber: February 11

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Justin.

Kicking off his UK tour in Glasgow before travelling to Aberdeen to play at P&J Live on February 11 2023, Justin – who skyrocketed to fame in 2010 with his pop single Baby – will only play six UK cities, making the Granite City gig extra special.

Tickets: From £50 and available here

Elton John: Yellow Brick Road Tour: June 13 + 15 at P&J Live

The stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits. It is to be his final tour.

Tickets: From £52.15 and available here

As the Covid-19 regulations change, please make sure to check P&J Live Covid guidelines for each gig to comply with the current rules regarding face masks and Covid passports.