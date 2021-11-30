Peter Pan will be His Majesty’s high-flying panto for 2022

Even before the curtain goes up on this year’s panto, His Majesty’s Theatre has announced that next year’s glittering Christmas show will be Peter Pan.

The title for the 2022 pantomime was unveiled along with two other new shows for the HMT season next year – the Aberdeen Student Show, titled Dirty Danestone, and a new work in the acclaimed James series of historical plays from north-east playwright Rona Munro.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said she was delighted to bring the “fantastic” shows to the theatre.

She said: “Panto is such a popular show among our audiences and staff, and we are sure Peter Pan will thrill our customers and continue to play its part in bringing festive cheer to the city.”

With swashbuckling adventure, Peter Pan promises to take audiences on a trip to Neverland from Saturday December 3 2022 to Sunday January 8 2023.

Delightful Doric parody with student show

This year’s panto, Beauty And The Beast, starts its run at HMT from Saturday December 4 to Sunday January 2, with a glittering cast including Alan McHugh, Joyce Falconer and Laura Main.

Meanwhile, having celebrated their centenary this year with Freezin’, Aberdeen Student Show will be back with another delightful Doric parody in Dirty Danestone, running from April 20 to 23, next year.

Jane said: “The Student Show is a signature event in our calendar and was the perfect way to reopen His Majesty’s Theatre in September this year. We can’t wait to welcome the team back through our doors in 2022.”

James IV – Queen Of The Fight is a bold new production by the team who brought Rona Munro’s triptych of plays, James I, II and III to the stage to critical acclaim.

When will tickets for Peter Pan be on sale?

The fourth play brings this tumultuous and uncharted period of Scottish history to life, staged by Raw Material and Capital Theatres in association with the National Theatre of Scotland.

Jane said: “James IV is sure to be a thrilling theatrical production from a top team, and we’re delighted to be sharing it with Aberdeen audiences.”

All three shows will go on sale to the general public from Friday December 3 at aberdeenperformingarts.com

