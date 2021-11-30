Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Peter Pan will be His Majesty’s high-flying panto for 2022

By Scott Begbie
November 30, 2021, 3:02 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 4:20 pm
Step out with the cast of HMT's panto, Beauty And The Beast, with Danielle Jam, Joyce Falconer, Alan McHugh, Laura Main and PJ Corrigan.

Even before the curtain goes up on this year’s panto, His Majesty’s Theatre has announced that next year’s glittering Christmas show will be Peter Pan.

The title for the 2022 pantomime was unveiled along with two other new shows for the HMT season next year – the Aberdeen Student Show, titled Dirty Danestone, and a new work in the acclaimed James series of historical plays from north-east playwright Rona Munro.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said she was delighted to bring the “fantastic” shows to the theatre.

She said: “Panto is such a popular show among our audiences and staff, and we are sure Peter Pan will thrill our customers and continue to play its part in bringing festive cheer to the city.”

Peter Pan will be the panto at His Majesty’s Theatre next year.

With swashbuckling adventure, Peter Pan promises to take audiences on a trip to Neverland from Saturday December 3 2022 to Sunday January 8 2023.

Delightful Doric parody with student show

This year’s panto, Beauty And The Beast, starts its run at HMT from Saturday December 4 to Sunday January 2, with a glittering cast including Alan McHugh, Joyce Falconer and Laura Main.

Meanwhile, having celebrated their centenary this year with Freezin’, Aberdeen Student Show will be back with another delightful Doric parody in Dirty Danestone, running from April 20 to 23, next year.

Aberdeen Student Show returns for 2022 with Dirty Danestone.

Jane said: “The Student Show is a signature event in our calendar and was the perfect way to reopen His Majesty’s Theatre in September this year. We can’t wait to welcome the team back through our doors in 2022.”

James IV – Queen Of The Fight is a bold new production by the team who brought Rona Munro’s triptych of plays, James I, II and III to the stage to critical acclaim.

When will tickets for Peter Pan be on sale?

The fourth play brings this tumultuous and uncharted period of Scottish history to life, staged by Raw Material and Capital Theatres in association with the National Theatre of Scotland.

Rona Munro has penned the fourth in her James plays.

Jane said: “James IV is sure to be a thrilling theatrical production from a top team, and we’re delighted to be sharing it with Aberdeen audiences.”

All three shows will go on sale to the general public from Friday December 3 at aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]