Support local: Aberdeen Art Gallery to host HAAN Design Pop-Up

This Christmas, support local designers who will showcase and sell their products at HAAN Design Pop-Up at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Delivered by Look Again at Gray’s School of Art and supported by Aberdeen City Council, the market promises to include high-quality creative products from 23 designers and makers from the north-east and other parts of Scotland.

A HAAN panel carefully selected a variety of high-quality and original products that celebrate each maker’s distinctiveness and use of traditional methods.

Taking place from Thursday December 2 to Sunday December 5, visitors will be able to buy stylish Scottish-made jewellery, ceramics, textiles, illustration, apparel, homeware and lifestyle products.

HAAN Design Pop-Up puts spotlight on local creative talent

A number of the creatives involved in HAAN are Gray School of Art’s alumni or have been supported by the university through Look Again.

Alumnus and designer Donna Wilson, who was on the selection panel, along with representatives from Look Again and Aberdeen Art Gallery, said: “The quality of design here in the north-east is as good as you’ll find anywhere in the UK.

“There’s so much creative talent and it’s great to see Gray’s School of Art’s Look Again project working together with Aberdeen Art Gallery to nurture the region’s creative sector.

“The HAAN design event showcases applied art and offers visitors the chance to meet the creators and to shop in a sustainable way. I’d encourage everyone to come along to the event.”

‘Greatest number of applicants to date’

Sally Reaper, Look Again co-director, added: “The interest in the upcoming HAAN Design Pop-Up event has been incredible with our greatest number of applicants to date.

“The HAAN Design Pop-Up includes some of the best creatives we have in the north-east and elsewhere in Scotland and gives these unique small businesses and independents the opportunity to showcase their work in the heart of Aberdeen.”

One of the designers at this year’s HAAN is Lucy MacDonald of ARRA Textiles from Kincardine O’Neil. Her sustainable work is inspired by the seascapes and landscapes of Scotland and she uses natural fibres.

Other designers at HAAN include artist Bryan Angus, jeweller Gilly Langton, Helen Greensmith of Helen Ruth Scarves, Rachel Robertson of Hackley (bags) and many more.

You can see the full list of creatives taking part in the market below.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, stressed the importance of supporting small local businesses.

She said: “In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic it’s more important than ever to shop local and support small creative businesses.

“We are looking forward to hosting this talented group of designers and makers in the spectacular surroundings of Aberdeen Art Gallery.”

The event is free and the opening times are: 5pm-8pm on Thursday, 10am-5pm on Friday and Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday.

