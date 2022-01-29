Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fittie Community Hall transformed into stunning audio-visual installation

By Danica Ollerova
January 29, 2022, 6:00 am
fittie community hall

Aberdeen artist Martin Aitken transformed Fittie Community Hall into an immersive audio-visual installation ahead of its renovation.

Featuring images and sound to celebrate the people of Fittie as well as the community’s history and relationship with the sea, Martin’s Time and Tide installation is open to the public this weekend.

The artist said: “Time and Tide offers an insight into the unique stories from a village which is brimming with history.

“I come from a technical background, so I was very excited to marry my experience with technology with my passion for storytelling.

“We’re using projection, lighting and audio – music composed by my colleagues and audio stories from the residents of Fittie recalling their memories and relationships with the village and hopes for its future.”

Once the art installation has completed its weekend run, the Fittie Community Hall will close for phase two of its redevelopment.

Fittie Community Hall has been transformed ahead of its redevelopment.

Martin said: “It’ll be closed for about eight weeks. They’re doing works on the roof, getting new windows and when it reopens, the programme of events will pick up and grow.

“The hall’s choir, baking classes, yoga, and film nights will all resume when the hall reopens.”

Martin, who recently published a children’s book, is one of four artists and producers working with the Fittie community and harbour area, through Safe Harbour: Open Sea, which is part of a wider Scottish Government-funded initiative called Culture Collective.

This initiative was launched at the end of 2020 and aims to use arts and culture to address the impacts of Covid-19 and wider social, economic and environmental influences on communities around Scotland.

It strives to bring creativity and culture into the heart of community life as well as much-needed work opportunities to the region’s cultural sector.

Martin Aitken with his art installation at Fittie Community Hall.

The project’s team have been hosting workshops on environmental sustainability, creative storytelling and building an oral archive of local memories, stories and hopes for the future which will feature in the Time and Tide installation as well as being used to create a visitor trail.

Open Road co-founder Lesley Anne Rose said: “Martin and the whole Safe Harbour: Open Sea team hit the ground running with the project in the summer.

“This is the first time the community hall has been used in this way and we’re keen to demonstrate that community venues can be places where people can access culture and the arts, tell their stories and get creative.”

Don’t miss the Fittie Community Hall exhibition

Don’t miss the Time and Tide art installation at the Fittie Community Hall on New Pier Road.

It is open to the public this weekend – Saturday January 29 and Sunday January 30 – from 10am until 4pm.

