Murder mystery and escape rooms to help save Peterhead Prison Museum from closure

From murder mysteries to escape rooms, an Inverurie events company is holding a takeover weekend at Peterhead Prison Museum to help save the under-threat tourist attraction.

Alison Telfer of Right Here Productions decided to organise the fundraiser after finding out the venue faced imminent closure, due to Covid-related losses.

Having hosted many events at the museum over the years, Alison and her team will stage six fun events later this month – including their own take on Blankety Blank and a silent disco, as well as the murder mysteries and escape rooms.

Alison said: “It would be such a shame for the museum to close permanently.

“There are so many things that you can’t do anything about, but I thought that this is actually one thing that I can do something about. So I spoke to my core team and asked them if they thought there was anything we could do to help raise awareness and funds as well.”

To Alison’s delight about 20 Right Here Productions actors and a few more volunteers from the Police Scotland Youth Volunteering programme decided to give up their time to help save the prison museum, which was recently featured in Channel 4’s series Screw.

Solving murder mysteries may help save Peterhead prison Museum

Late last month, Peterhead Prison Museum bosses warned they may be forced to close their doors for good due to coronavirus-related profit losses.

The museum’s operations manager Alex Geddes claims that since November 2021 the museum lost 83% of its business compared to the same period in 2019 – which amounts to around £48,500 lost.

The Scottish Government has offered to compensate the museum around £6,800, however, with declining footfall and increasing energy bills and insurance costs, the prison museum still needs more funds to be able to continue operating.

And that’s where Right Here Productions’ weekend of fun from February 25 to 27 comes in.

From simple idea to weekend extravaganza of events

“I have to say it slightly snowballed since I approached them with my general idea,” said Alison who originally planned to run one event.

“It’s become a big extravaganza – we have a full weekend with loads of events.”

Kicking things off with Stars In Their Eyes on Friday February 25, six acts will take to the stage as their favourite artist in a bid to be crowned the champion.

Alison said: “It’s an event that we’ve put on many times in Inverurie and we’ve raised about £17,000 for local and national charities over the years.

“Six acts impersonate their favourite artist and the audience members pick the winner. We also have three judges there for a comical value – it’s not proper judging.

“It’s a fun night of utter silliness.”

Will they solve puzzles and escape in time?

On Saturday, the clock will be ticking for people trying to solve puzzles in time and escape their cells.

“They’ll have 45 minutes to get out of the prison. We’ll have ten cells – so a lot of teams can take part,” added Alison.

“The other thing that’s happening during the day on Saturday are silent discos.

“This is probably the best event for family entertainment – everyone gets a set of headphones and they’re all on the same channel.

“The host will take them on a very unique tour of the museum while listening to lots of different songs – I’m sure some will be prison-themed.

“I think it’ll be as entertaining for those taking part as for those just watching as they’ll be dancing to nothing.”

Right Here Productions’ take on Blankety Blank

Right Here Productions’ take on the popular comedy quiz game Blankety Blank will take place on Saturday night (February 26).

“The first time we did this was on Zoom during lockdown and it went really, really well,” said Alison.”

There will be six people on the panel – including some local celebrities – and audience members will be picked as contestants.

Two more events will take place on Sunday, with the first one being an open mic session. While there will be scheduled performances from north-east acts, there will also be plenty of slots for anyone from the audience to take to the stage.

“And in the evening we’re doing what we’re known for and that’s our murder mysteries,” added Alison.

“They’re absolutely brilliant in the Peterhead Prison Museum because it’s proper spooky in there.

“This is actually the scenario that we were supposed to do on Halloween, but unfortunately, it got called off due to Covid-19.

“The murder mystery will take people to different areas of the venue – they’ll see different bits of the prison at night. There will be crime scenes, evidence and all that sort of stuff.”

Support Peterhead Prison Museum

If you wish to support Peterhead Prison Museum and experience the north-east attraction in a unique way, don’t miss Right Here Productions’ takeover of the museum from Friday February 25 to Sunday February 27.

Tickets for each event can be purchased here.

Hoping to raise “as much as possible”, Alison also set up a Just Giving page for those unable to attend their events but who still wish to support the museum.

