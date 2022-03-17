WATCH: Donna and The Dynamos talk Mamma Mia and Aberdeen shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
WATCH: Donna and The Dynamos talk Mamma Mia and Aberdeen shows

By Danica Ollerova
March 17, 2022, 5:00 pm

Donna and The Dynamos steal the show in Mamma Mia which is currently at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

We caught up with the three talented actresses to find out what makes the musical one of the longest-running West End shows.

The P&J entertainment team spoke to Sara Poyzer (Donna), Helen Anker (Tanya) and Nicky Swift (Rosie) about what to expect from the show, whether they enjoy being on the road with Mamma Mia and why Aberdeen fans should definitely see the musical.

You’ll also find out which actress is planning to bag a Munro or two while the production is in Aberdeen, which ABBA song they love performing the most, and what it is about the musical that makes everyone fall in love with it.

mamma mia aberdeen
Helen, Sara and Nicky are having the time of their lives portraying Donna and The Dynamos in Mamma Mia. Photos and video by Wullie Marr.

Musical brings sun and fun to the Granite City

Set on a Greek island, the much-loved story follows 20-year-old Sophie who has decided to invite her father to the wedding. The only problem is that her mother Donna has never told her who he is. So, after reading her mum’s diary, Sophie finds three potential names – Sam, Bill and Harry – and invites them all to the wedding.

Every aspect of Mamma Mia! was created to bring pure joy and fun to musical-lovers all over the UK. From glittering costumes and high-energy choreography, to catchy ABBA tunes and tongue-in-cheek humour, the show simply ticks all the jukebox musical boxes.

You can read our review of Mamma Mia! below:

REVIEW: Mamma Mia! musical gets standing ovation in ABBAdeen

How to book tickets to see Mamma Mia in Aberdeen

Mamma Mia is at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen until Saturday March 26. Some tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

