WATCH: Donna and The Dynamos talk Mamma Mia and Aberdeen shows

Donna and The Dynamos steal the show in Mamma Mia which is currently at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

We caught up with the three talented actresses to find out what makes the musical one of the longest-running West End shows.

The P&J entertainment team spoke to Sara Poyzer (Donna), Helen Anker (Tanya) and Nicky Swift (Rosie) about what to expect from the show, whether they enjoy being on the road with Mamma Mia and why Aberdeen fans should definitely see the musical.

You’ll also find out which actress is planning to bag a Munro or two while the production is in Aberdeen, which ABBA song they love performing the most, and what it is about the musical that makes everyone fall in love with it.

Musical brings sun and fun to the Granite City

Set on a Greek island, the much-loved story follows 20-year-old Sophie who has decided to invite her father to the wedding. The only problem is that her mother Donna has never told her who he is. So, after reading her mum’s diary, Sophie finds three potential names – Sam, Bill and Harry – and invites them all to the wedding.

Every aspect of Mamma Mia! was created to bring pure joy and fun to musical-lovers all over the UK. From glittering costumes and high-energy choreography, to catchy ABBA tunes and tongue-in-cheek humour, the show simply ticks all the jukebox musical boxes.

You can read our review of Mamma Mia! below:

How to book tickets to see Mamma Mia in Aberdeen

Mamma Mia is at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen until Saturday March 26. Some tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

