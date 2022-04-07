Aston Merrygold to cut loose with his Footloose debut at His Majesty’s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aston Merrygold – who shot to fame with JLS – will make his debut in the hit musical Footloose when it steps out at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

The performer – who has gone on to carve a West End career as well as appear in Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Singer – will play country boy Willard in the show when it arrives in July.

Aston said: “I’m delighted to be joining the phenomenal cast of Footloose. Willard is a superb role and I’m really looking forward to the challenge of stepping into such a lovable, comedy part and performing on these amazing stages.

Aston guarantees Footloose at His Majesty’s will be ‘best night out’

“Footloose is just the best night out and I guarantee if you come along you’ll leave with a spring in your step and a smile on your face. I’m so looking forward to working with this team and I can’t wait to see you all there.”

The announcement that Aston will be joining the Footloose cast – which also has Darren Day as Reverend Moore – was welcomed by bosses at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “We are thrilled to have Aston Merrygold joining the cast of Footloose at His Majesty’s Theatre in July where he will be starring alongside Darren Day.

Footloose is bursting with fun and classic 90s hits

“The critically acclaimed musical based on the movie sensation is bursting with fun, 80s classic hit songs and some of the best UK musical talent that will delight Aberdeen audiences this summer.”

Based on the 80s film starring Kevin Bacon, Footloose, follows city boy Ren, who moves to a rural American town where dancing and rock music are banned. He takes matters into his own hands and soon has the whole town on its feet – including his new friend, country boy Willard, who he teaches how to dance.

The stage musical version promise to “sizzle with spirit, fun and the best in UK musical talent”.

With cutting-edge choreography, it boasts a soundtrack of classic 80s hits, including Holding Out For A Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear It For The Boy and, of course, the title track Footloose.

How to get tickets to see Aston Merrygold in Footloose at HMT

Aston will join the Footloose cast in Aberdeen from July 25 to 30 before going on to perform in Glasgow and Wimbledon.

For more information and tickets for Footloose The Musical at His Majesty’s visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

