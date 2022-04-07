Aston Merrygold to cut loose with his Footloose debut at His Majesty’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aston Merrygold to cut loose with his Footloose debut at His Majesty’s

By Scott Begbie
April 7, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 11:19 am
Aston Merrygold will make his debut in Footloose when it arrives in Aberdeen. Picture by Michael Wharley
Aston Merrygold will make his debut in Footloose when it arrives in Aberdeen. Picture by Michael Wharley

Aston Merrygold – who shot to fame with JLS – will make his debut in the hit musical Footloose when it steps out at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

The performer – who has gone on to carve a West End career as well as appear in Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Singer – will play country boy Willard in the show when it arrives in July.

Aston said: “I’m delighted to be joining the phenomenal cast of Footloose. Willard is a superb role and I’m really looking forward to the challenge of stepping into such a lovable, comedy part and performing on these amazing stages.

Aston Merrygold will take to the stage as Willard for the first time at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen. Photo by Michael Wharley.

Aston guarantees Footloose at His Majesty’s will be ‘best night out’

“Footloose is just the best night out and I guarantee if you come along you’ll leave with a spring in your step and a smile on your face. I’m so looking forward to working with this team and I can’t wait to see you all there.”

The announcement that Aston will be joining the Footloose cast – which also has Darren Day as Reverend Moore – was welcomed by bosses at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “We are thrilled to have Aston Merrygold joining the cast of Footloose at His Majesty’s Theatre in July where he will be starring alongside Darren Day.

High energy song and dance is the promise of Footloose The Musical, coming to His Majesty’s in Aberdeen.

Footloose is bursting with fun and classic 90s hits

“The critically acclaimed musical based on the movie sensation is bursting with fun, 80s classic hit songs and some of the best UK musical talent that will delight Aberdeen audiences this summer.”

Based on the 80s film starring Kevin Bacon, Footloose, follows city boy Ren, who moves to a rural American town where dancing and rock music are banned. He takes matters into his own hands and soon has the whole town on its feet – including his new friend, country boy Willard, who he teaches how to dance.

The stage musical version promise to “sizzle with spirit, fun and the best in UK musical talent”.

Expect cutting-edge choreography from Footloose when it arrives at His Majesty’s with Aston Merrygold.

With cutting-edge choreography, it boasts a soundtrack of classic 80s hits, including Holding Out For A Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear It For The Boy and, of course, the title track Footloose.

How to get tickets to see Aston Merrygold in Footloose at HMT

Aston will join the Footloose cast in Aberdeen from July 25 to 30 before going on to perform in Glasgow and Wimbledon.

For more information and tickets for Footloose The Musical at His Majesty’s visit  aberdeenperformingarts.com

