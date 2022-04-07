Snow then ice: Another yellow warning issued for north of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents across the north and north-east are being warned more wintry weather is on its way.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice across some of Grampian, Moray, the Highlands and Stornoway.

Estimated to hit from 10pm on Thursday evening, the warning is in place until 9am on Friday morning.

Wintry showers overnight are expected to cause difficult driving conditions and travel disruption.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -1C in some locations, including Inverness and Braemar, on Friday.

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for ICE ❄️ from 22:00 this evening (Thursday) until 09:00 (Friday 8/4) Full details available here👉https://t.co/wntXNgevKS#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/sPxvc8AtTN — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 7, 2022

The yellow weather warning follows as many in the north and north-east have experienced heavy snowfall this week with some leading to travel disruption on roads.

However, one man has drawn a lot of attention after carrying on working as usual, despite the wintery showers, by cutting grass on the side of the A9 in the snow.

Forecasters are warning residents in affected areas tonight to watch out for icy patches on untreated roads and pavements.

Longer journey times are also expected to affect those travelling by road and those using public transport. Those travelling should plan ahead and be prepared for the icy conditions.