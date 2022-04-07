Snow then ice: Another yellow warning issued for north of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Snow then ice: Another yellow warning issued for north of Scotland

By Lottie Hood
April 7, 2022, 10:52 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 11:23 am
The Met Office has warned those in the north and north-east to expect icy conditions on Thursday evening.
Residents across the north and north-east are being warned more wintry weather is on its way.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice across some of Grampian, Moray, the Highlands and Stornoway.

Estimated to hit from 10pm on Thursday evening, the warning is in place until 9am on Friday morning.

Wintry showers overnight are expected to cause difficult driving conditions and travel disruption.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -1C in some locations, including Inverness and Braemar, on Friday.

The yellow weather warning follows as many in the north and north-east have experienced heavy snowfall this week with some leading to travel disruption on roads. 

However, one man has drawn a lot of attention after carrying on working as usual, despite the wintery showers, by cutting grass on the side of the A9 in the snow.

A jack-knifed lorry blocked the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near Daviot, earlier this morning. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

Forecasters are warning residents in affected areas tonight to watch out for icy patches on untreated roads and pavements.

Longer journey times are also expected to affect those travelling by road and those using public transport. Those travelling should plan ahead and be prepared for the icy conditions.

