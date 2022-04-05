Outdoor detective adventure Alice In Wonderland is coming to Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Outdoor detective adventure Alice In Wonderland is coming to Aberdeen and Inverness

By Danica Ollerova
April 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Do you think you have what it takes to save Alice from the Queen of Hearts? Tumble down the rabbit hole when a new outdoor Alice In Wonderland experience visits Aberdeen and Inverness.

Following the success of Witchcraft & Wizardry and Crime scene Investigator, organiser CluedUpp will return to the Granite City with a new experience that combines outdoor gaming and escape-room-style challenges in a magical interpretation of Lewis Carroll’s much-loved story.

Played by more than 500,000 people in over 798 locations, the games are a hit with thrill-seekers all over the world.

Players often dress up for the occasion.

Alice In Wonderland adventure is coming to Aberdeen

CluedUpp’s latest storyline will see hundreds of players take to the streets of Aberdeen playing against the clock as they attempt to rescue Alice from Wonderland.

Tref Griffiths, founder of CluedUpp Games, said: “Our events are all about getting family and friends outside and playing games together in a completely new way.

“Alice In Wonderland gave us the perfect opportunity to create a brand new themed experience that we hope people will love. Get ready for mystery, mayhem and a whole lot of fun.”

Taking place entirely via the CluedUpp smartphone app, the game is available on both iOS and Android – all players need in order to take part is a phone and a team of six detectives to compete in the race to unravel the mystery.

CluedUpp’s Alice In Wonderland adventure is coming to both Aberdeen and Inverness.

Dressing up for the occasion is not necessary but highly encouraged.

How to book tickets

Don’t miss the Alice In Wonderland adventure in Aberdeen on Saturday August 13. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets. 

Those living in Inverness can book tickets for Saturday September 3 here.

