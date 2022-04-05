Outdoor detective adventure Alice In Wonderland is coming to Aberdeen and Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you think you have what it takes to save Alice from the Queen of Hearts? Tumble down the rabbit hole when a new outdoor Alice In Wonderland experience visits Aberdeen and Inverness.

Following the success of Witchcraft & Wizardry and Crime scene Investigator, organiser CluedUpp will return to the Granite City with a new experience that combines outdoor gaming and escape-room-style challenges in a magical interpretation of Lewis Carroll’s much-loved story.

Played by more than 500,000 people in over 798 locations, the games are a hit with thrill-seekers all over the world.

Alice In Wonderland adventure is coming to Aberdeen

CluedUpp’s latest storyline will see hundreds of players take to the streets of Aberdeen playing against the clock as they attempt to rescue Alice from Wonderland.

Tref Griffiths, founder of CluedUpp Games, said: “Our events are all about getting family and friends outside and playing games together in a completely new way.

“Alice In Wonderland gave us the perfect opportunity to create a brand new themed experience that we hope people will love. Get ready for mystery, mayhem and a whole lot of fun.”

Taking place entirely via the CluedUpp smartphone app, the game is available on both iOS and Android – all players need in order to take part is a phone and a team of six detectives to compete in the race to unravel the mystery.

Dressing up for the occasion is not necessary but highly encouraged.

How to book tickets

Don’t miss the Alice In Wonderland adventure in Aberdeen on Saturday August 13. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

Those living in Inverness can book tickets for Saturday September 3 here.

