Home Entertainment

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes magic as Runrig musical The Stamping Ground is created at Eden Court

By Scott Begbie
July 13, 2022, 5:00 pm

The Stamping Ground – a brand new musical with the songs of Runrig – is set to burst into glorious life at Eden Court in Inverness.

But before it even reaches the stage for its official opening on Tuesday July 19, years of work and planning have gone into creating this show, from the initial concept through to the intensive rehearsals with cast and crew.

The P&J was invited to sit in on a recent “stagger through” rehearsal to see how things were taking shape in readiness for the world premiere in the Highland capital. You can see for yourself in our special, extended video.

We were able to catch up with director Luke Kernaghan, a self-confessed Runrig fan,  who spoke of his love for the show.

Neshla Caplan and director Luke Kernaghan in rehearsals for The Stamping Ground at Eden Court in Inverness.

Audiences will ‘jump out their seats to applaud The Stamping Ground’

Luke told us he hopes audiences will both jump out of their seats applauding in excitement at what they are seeing on stage, but also shed a tear at the poignant beats of The Stamping Ground.

And actors Neshla Caplan and Brian James O’Sullivan said they believed there was magic at work in the production, with both firmly believing they are creating something special.

And all three were singing the praises of the Runrig songs that drive the story along, with their poetic meditations on the land, the landscape and the people who live and work there.

The Stamping Ground, created by Eden Court in partnership with Raw Material, follows the story of Euan and Annie, who return home to their rural Highland village to find a place much changed.

Their old home has more tourists than locals and even the local pub, the heartbeat of the community, is up for sale. In the rising summer heat, tensions flare, relationships become tangled, and the sense of place and land comes to the fore as the villagers try to band together.

Cast in rehearsals for The Stamping Ground, which will have its world premiere at Eden Court in Inverness

How to get tickets to see The Stamping Ground at Eden Court

The Stamping Ground will run at Eden Court until Saturday July 30 – but it will have a life beyond that, with plans for a Scotland-wide tour for next year.

For more information and tickets for The Stamping Ground visit eden-court.co.uk

