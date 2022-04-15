Eden Court will continue to ‘punch above its weight’ vows new boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Eden Court will continue to ‘punch above its weight’ vows new boss

By Scott Begbie
April 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Rebecca Holt sitting on the steps of a wooden grand staircase.
Rebecca Holt, the new chief executive of Eden Court in Inverness.

Eden Court punches above its weight to make it one of Scotland’s most important arts venues, says its new chief executive Rebecca Holt – and she intends to keep it that way by attracting big shows and huge acts to Inverness.

“We’re bringing shows that are going to 1,000-seater plus theatres to our 840-seat venue and we want to continue doing that, because at Eden Court’s core is continuing to punch above its weight, always,” said Rebecca.

She has been in post for about three weeks now, arriving with an impressive pedigree from her time as chief executive at London’s prestigious Battersea Arts Centre, and she is clearly thrilled to be at Eden Court.

Rebecca Holt sitting on a bench in the garden in front of Eden Court.
Rebecca Holt is delighted to be at the helm of Eden Court, which she says has a fantastic reputation across the UK.

“Eden Court has a fantastic reputation across the UK,” she said. “It is one of the most important venues in Scotland – I’ve heard that said to me by Creative Scotland and other big players in the sector.”

Rebecca Holt was drawn by Eden Court’s ‘amazing’ programme

“Being able to work somewhere with the breadth and quality of programme that Eden Court has is quite an uncommon opportunity. To be able to work somewhere where you are programming opera, ballet, dance, theatre, big musicals, comedy and an amazing film programme.”

Rebecca was also drawn by Eden Court’s extensive engagement programme for the people of the Highlands, including such projects as the Queer Youth Arts Collective, and schools outreach work.

“The civic role Eden Court plays was a really key draw for me. Lots of arts and cultural organisations talk a good talk about that, but Eden Court actually delivers on that. The engagement programme is really first class.”

James Mackenzie-Blackman left a fantastic legacy at Eden Court, said his successor Rebecca Holt.

Rebecca paid tribute to her predecessor, James Mackenzie-Blackman, for the legacy he has left at Eden Court, saying she has big boots to fill.

“He has done a great job and he brought the big shows and musicals to Eden Court and that’s something I’m really keen to retain.”

Runrig musical The Stamping Ground is ‘thrilling’ for Eden Court

She is delighted to be arriving at Eden Court at a time when it has a “brilliant programme” coming up – including the venue’s first in-house work, The Stamping Ground, based on the songs of Runrig.

“That’s a big priority for us, because it’s the first time Eden Court has invested at this level in producing our own in-house work, so we’re really keen to make that as big a success as we can and make sure as many people as possible know about it.

“So we’re really excited and thrilled about it. It’s a real celebration of the local area and we are really looking forward to it.”

eden court runrig
Rebecca Holt is excited at the prospect of Eden Court’s first in-house production, The Stamping Ground which features music by the legendary Runrig.

Other big shows include both Scottish Ballet and Scottish Opera coming to the venue, along with musicals like Rock Of Ages and household names such as Strictly star Oti Mabuse and comedian Jack Dee.

There are, of course, challenges for Eden Court as it recovers from the massive impact of the Covid pandemic that saw the lights go out at the venue during lockdowns and restrictions with shows being cancelled.

Challenge to build audience confidence to return to Eden Court

“The challenges are audience confidence to come back,” said Rebecca. “That’s not unique to Eden Court, it’s happening across the country.

“Obviously Covid has affected that, but there’s also disposable income as we know all the pressures on people’s cost of living at the moment.

“There’s no lack of talent or good product out there so the key challenge is just making sure audiences remember we’re here and come back.

Rebecca Holt, the new chief executive of Eden Court, makes a plea for audiences to book ‘nice and early’.

“We’re putting the much-awaited brochure out in the summer, so that is something to look forward to.”

Rebecca firmly believes Eden Court has a huge role to play in helping Inverness and the Highlands get back on their feet in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

“Lots of us missed out on connections and community and coming together during that period,” she said. “Live performance and cinema experiences with others, together, is what we are all about.”

Eden Court has vital role in bringing people back together

“I think we can play a role in bringing people back together, in starting conversations and building communities.

“Eden Court is open seven days a week from 10am and that’s not just for people who want to come and see theatre work. You can just come and sit here, you don’t even have to buy anything from the café. You can just hang out if you need a place to be out of your house for a bit.”

Rebecca also said Eden Court – the largest multi-arts venue in Scotland – was determined to continue its work of taking performances and events out of the building to locations across the Highlands, as well as increasing engagement with schools across the region.

Oti Mabuse is excited to be bringing her I Am Here tour to Aberdeen and Inverness.

But just as Eden Court is determined to help the people of Inverness and the Highlands, people have a role to play in helping Eden Court get back up to speed after the tribulations of the past two years and keep bringing in the big shows.

Plea to book early to help Eden Court bring brilliant shows to Inverness

Rebecca said: “If they see something in our programme – there’s lots in there for the autumn more to be announced in the coming weeks – please book nice and early. That will ensure we can retain the show and encourage other brilliant things to come.”

For more information on what’s on at Eden Court in the coming months go to eden-court.co.uk

