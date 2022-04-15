Eden Court will continue to ‘punch above its weight’ vows new boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eden Court punches above its weight to make it one of Scotland’s most important arts venues, says its new chief executive Rebecca Holt – and she intends to keep it that way by attracting big shows and huge acts to Inverness.

“We’re bringing shows that are going to 1,000-seater plus theatres to our 840-seat venue and we want to continue doing that, because at Eden Court’s core is continuing to punch above its weight, always,” said Rebecca.

She has been in post for about three weeks now, arriving with an impressive pedigree from her time as chief executive at London’s prestigious Battersea Arts Centre, and she is clearly thrilled to be at Eden Court.

“Eden Court has a fantastic reputation across the UK,” she said. “It is one of the most important venues in Scotland – I’ve heard that said to me by Creative Scotland and other big players in the sector.”

Rebecca Holt was drawn by Eden Court’s ‘amazing’ programme

“Being able to work somewhere with the breadth and quality of programme that Eden Court has is quite an uncommon opportunity. To be able to work somewhere where you are programming opera, ballet, dance, theatre, big musicals, comedy and an amazing film programme.”

Rebecca was also drawn by Eden Court’s extensive engagement programme for the people of the Highlands, including such projects as the Queer Youth Arts Collective, and schools outreach work.

“The civic role Eden Court plays was a really key draw for me. Lots of arts and cultural organisations talk a good talk about that, but Eden Court actually delivers on that. The engagement programme is really first class.”

Rebecca paid tribute to her predecessor, James Mackenzie-Blackman, for the legacy he has left at Eden Court, saying she has big boots to fill.

“He has done a great job and he brought the big shows and musicals to Eden Court and that’s something I’m really keen to retain.”

Runrig musical The Stamping Ground is ‘thrilling’ for Eden Court

She is delighted to be arriving at Eden Court at a time when it has a “brilliant programme” coming up – including the venue’s first in-house work, The Stamping Ground, based on the songs of Runrig.

“That’s a big priority for us, because it’s the first time Eden Court has invested at this level in producing our own in-house work, so we’re really keen to make that as big a success as we can and make sure as many people as possible know about it.

“So we’re really excited and thrilled about it. It’s a real celebration of the local area and we are really looking forward to it.”

Other big shows include both Scottish Ballet and Scottish Opera coming to the venue, along with musicals like Rock Of Ages and household names such as Strictly star Oti Mabuse and comedian Jack Dee.

There are, of course, challenges for Eden Court as it recovers from the massive impact of the Covid pandemic that saw the lights go out at the venue during lockdowns and restrictions with shows being cancelled.

Challenge to build audience confidence to return to Eden Court

“The challenges are audience confidence to come back,” said Rebecca. “That’s not unique to Eden Court, it’s happening across the country.

“Obviously Covid has affected that, but there’s also disposable income as we know all the pressures on people’s cost of living at the moment.

“There’s no lack of talent or good product out there so the key challenge is just making sure audiences remember we’re here and come back.

“We’re putting the much-awaited brochure out in the summer, so that is something to look forward to.”

Rebecca firmly believes Eden Court has a huge role to play in helping Inverness and the Highlands get back on their feet in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

“Lots of us missed out on connections and community and coming together during that period,” she said. “Live performance and cinema experiences with others, together, is what we are all about.”

Eden Court has vital role in bringing people back together

“I think we can play a role in bringing people back together, in starting conversations and building communities.

“Eden Court is open seven days a week from 10am and that’s not just for people who want to come and see theatre work. You can just come and sit here, you don’t even have to buy anything from the café. You can just hang out if you need a place to be out of your house for a bit.”

Rebecca also said Eden Court – the largest multi-arts venue in Scotland – was determined to continue its work of taking performances and events out of the building to locations across the Highlands, as well as increasing engagement with schools across the region.

But just as Eden Court is determined to help the people of Inverness and the Highlands, people have a role to play in helping Eden Court get back up to speed after the tribulations of the past two years and keep bringing in the big shows.

Plea to book early to help Eden Court bring brilliant shows to Inverness

Rebecca said: “If they see something in our programme – there’s lots in there for the autumn more to be announced in the coming weeks – please book nice and early. That will ensure we can retain the show and encourage other brilliant things to come.”

For more information on what’s on at Eden Court in the coming months go to eden-court.co.uk

You might also like…