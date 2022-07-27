Bongo’s Bingo adds another Aberdeen date due to popular demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Bongo’s Bingo adds another Aberdeen date due to popular demand

By Danica Ollerova
July 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bongo's Bingo is returning to P&J Live in November.
Bongo's Bingo is returning to P&J Live in November.

Following a fantastic Bongo’s Bingo night last weekend, the organisers announced plans to return to Aberdeen later this year.

Bongo’s Bingo will bring its party fusion of bingo, dance-offs and rave intervals back to Aberdeen this winter.

The full-on night – with weird and wonderful prizes – completely sold-out within hours for its debut visit to P&J Live in March this year and fans also had a blast last Saturday night (July 23).

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “After the success of Saturday’s show, we are excited to announce a fourth date of Bongo’s Bingo at P&J Live.

“We know the people of Aberdeen love it – from crazy rave rounds to dance-offs to cheesy singalongs, what more could you ask for?

“Bongo’s Bingo is the ultimate night out and not to be missed.”

Bongo's Bingo aberdeen
Don’t miss the bingo extravaganza in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen fans love Bongo’s Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo has become a cultural phenomenon across the UK since it started in Liverpool in 2014.

It mixes traditional bingo games with “madness, mischief and shared euphoria” and has packed out venues, with dancing and cheering audiences during the dance-offs and rave interludes, as well as hits from across the years.

The organisers previously described the bingo extravaganza like this: “Imagine N Trance’s Set You Free filtered via S Club and Gerry Cinnamon, to en-masse crowd karaoke renditions of Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

Bongo’s Bingo is also renowned for its wacky prizes, which can include giant pink fluffy unicorns and mobility scooters.

How to book tickets to Bongo’s Bingo in Aberdeen

Bongo’s Bingo will return to P&J Live on November 4. Tickets will go on sale on Monday August 1. The general sale starts at 6pm.

