Bongo’s Bingo adds another Aberdeen date due to popular demand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following a fantastic Bongo’s Bingo night last weekend, the organisers announced plans to return to Aberdeen later this year.

Bongo’s Bingo will bring its party fusion of bingo, dance-offs and rave intervals back to Aberdeen this winter.

The full-on night – with weird and wonderful prizes – completely sold-out within hours for its debut visit to P&J Live in March this year and fans also had a blast last Saturday night (July 23).

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “After the success of Saturday’s show, we are excited to announce a fourth date of Bongo’s Bingo at P&J Live.

“We know the people of Aberdeen love it – from crazy rave rounds to dance-offs to cheesy singalongs, what more could you ask for?

“Bongo’s Bingo is the ultimate night out and not to be missed.”

Aberdeen fans love Bongo’s Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo has become a cultural phenomenon across the UK since it started in Liverpool in 2014.

It mixes traditional bingo games with “madness, mischief and shared euphoria” and has packed out venues, with dancing and cheering audiences during the dance-offs and rave interludes, as well as hits from across the years.

The organisers previously described the bingo extravaganza like this: “Imagine N Trance’s Set You Free filtered via S Club and Gerry Cinnamon, to en-masse crowd karaoke renditions of Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

Bongo’s Bingo is also renowned for its wacky prizes, which can include giant pink fluffy unicorns and mobility scooters.

How to book tickets to Bongo’s Bingo in Aberdeen

Bongo’s Bingo will return to P&J Live on November 4. Tickets will go on sale on Monday August 1. The general sale starts at 6pm.

You might also like…