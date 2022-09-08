REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre By Jamie Wilde September 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 8, 2022, 8:27 am 0 Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Entertainment Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman George Clooney reveals his dance moves are put to good use both on and… Edward Enninful launches new memoir with short film starring Kate Moss and more Step through the looking glass as Aberdeen becomes Wonderland this weekend 0 Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show 0 Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz join stars at 2022 Venice Film Festival Jennifer Lawrence on motherhood: ‘I felt like my whole life had started over’ Horror Con Scotland revealed for Granite City after clamour for Aberdeen's first fright fest 0 More from Press and Journal Loganair sets new fuel charges to flight tickets after changes in global oil and… Buckie road to close next week for resurfacing works 0 Two people recovered after abandoning fishing vessel near Lismore Island Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades 0 No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing… 0