Coastguard teams were called to help a distressed fishing vessel near Lismore Island in the early hours this morning.

The teams received the distress call from a fishing vessel around 3am off the coast of Lismore Island.

The vessel had taken in a lot of water and the two-person crew onboard had to abandon the ship with a life raft.

Oban lifeboat and helicopter were tasked with assisting the two people. They have now been recovered back to Oban.