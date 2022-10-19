Eden Court announces line-up for 20th Inverness Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Eden Court announces line-up for 20th Inverness Film Festival

By Danica Ollerova
October 19, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:02 am
Eden Court's Inverness Film Festival will return in November.
Bones and All (film). Eden Court's Inverness Film Festival will return in November.

Eden Court’s Inverness Film Festival will celebrate 20 years as the Highlands’ flagship cinema event with a thrilling programme.

Festivalgoers can expect a typically wide-ranging seven-day programme of features, shorts and special events to mark the occasion.

Inverness Film Festival, which has screened around 500 feature films and 200 Scottish short films across two decades, will officially open with James Gray’s deeply personal Armageddon Time on November 4.

Highlights of this year’s programme also include Timothée Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s transgressive horror romance Bones and All, Charlotte Wells’ stunning feature debut Aftersun, and the return of Joanna Hogg with The Eternal Daughter, a gothic drama which sees Tilda Swinton deliver a riveting dual performance as both an artist and her elderly mother.

Tilda Swinton in The Eternal Daughter.

Eden Court’s Inverness Film Festival to return

Rebecca Holt, Eden Court’s chief executive, said: “Last year I attended IFF as a punter whilst at Eden Court for my interview as chief executive.

“I remember being so impressed by the calibre and diversity of films IFF had to offer and feeling butterflies in my stomach at the possibility that I might get to be part of its future.

“Now I have the pleasure and privilege of being here in its 20th year – and what a year it is. This festival is a celebration of IFF’s rich history and of Eden Court’s role as a home in the Highlands year-round in presenting the best international cinema.”

The festival’s documentary offering will feature an exploration of our entanglement with North Sea oil in The Oil Machine, followed by an in-person discussion with director Emma Davie.

The next generation of Scottish film talent will be represented with a host of shorts, plus director Paul Morris will be in attendance with his boldly ambitious, micro-budget debut feature Angry Young Men, a coming-of-age gangland comedy.

Shorts, talks and crowd-pleasers

A Scottish classic will be back on the big screen this year, as author Jonathan Melville and actor Jimmy Yuill join the festival for a special event screening of Bill Forsyth’s Local Hero.

In international cinema, Jafar Panahi – currently imprisoned by the Iranian regime – returns with the urgent and defiant No Bears, in which Panahi mirrors his real-life predicament by playing a filmmaker working under the glare of suspicious eyes.

The festival also offers new cinema from all corners of the globe, including Georgia (What Do We See When We Look At The Sky?), Bhutan (Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom), Bolivia (Utama) and Costa Rica (Clara Sola).

The Menu, which stars Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, will be screened at Inverness Film Festival.

A retrospective strand this year will celebrate some of the festival’s biggest crowd-pleasers from previous years, including the jaw-dropping space thriller Gravity, the Coen Brothers’ brutal and compelling No Country for Old Men, and IFF 2015 Audience Award-winner Brooklyn.

The festival will close on November 10 with The Menu, an outlandishly twisty foodie thriller directed by Mark Mylod, starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Supporting local artists

This year’s anniversary edition is also being marked with a specially commissioned design by local artist Jacqueline Briggs. The illustration features iconic characters from previous Inverness Film Festival films rising out of Eden Court’s distinct façade.

Recognisable faces include Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Noomi Rapace (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) and Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men).

Inverness Film Festival artwork
Inverness Film Festival artwork by Jacqueline Briggs.

Paul MacDonald-Taylor, Inverness Film Festival director and head of film and visual art at Eden Court, reminisced of the very first festival.

He said: “I vividly remember being in the projection box for the opening film of the first IFF, in 2003, in the main auditorium waiting for the speeches to finish before pressing the start button on the 35mm projector.

“This year’s programme is one of the very best that we’ve put on. There’s always something special about discovering new films and directors at a film festival before you’ve read or heard about them elsewhere.

“I can’t wait to share all these wonderful films with our audiences this November. Hope you can come along, sit back, relax and enjoy.”

Tickets for this year’s festival – taking place from Friday November 4 to Thursday November 10 – are now available at eden-court.co.uk

