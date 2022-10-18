Michael Buble to return to Aberdeen with first arena tour in four years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Global superstar Michael Buble is heading back to Aberdeen’s P&J Live – one of only eight venues selected for his much-anticipated UK tour in 2023.

Two decades after the release of his self-titled debut album, the Higher tour will kick off in London in late March before travelling to Aberdeen the following month.

Performing his most-loved songs and greatest hits alongside singles from his number-one album Higher, which was released earlier this year, the Grammy-winning showman is counting down the days till he hits the road again.

He said: “I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be a true arena spectacle!

“I’m so excited for people to experience it. A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.

“I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness. That’s it!”

Michael Buble to return to Aberdeen after four years

The Canadian superstar brought his dazzling show to the Granite City in late November 2019, and his two-day stop at P&J Live saw both performances completely sold out.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live said: “We’re so pleased to be one of just eight venues selected for Michael Bublé’s first UK arena tour in four years.

“With a phenomenal 20-year career under his belt, we’re in no doubt this show will be one of his very best.

“We’re sure his Scottish fans will help celebrate this milestone and make it that little bit extra special.”

Knowing how quickly his 2019 dates sold out, Louise would like to encourage fans to snap up tickets as soon as they can.

She said: “Fans will need to be quick – this will be one hot ticket and definitely a night to remember.”

Michael Buble will bring his new tour Higher to Aberdeen on Saturday April 29.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday October 21 at 9am. For more information visit pandjlive.com

