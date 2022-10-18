Michael Buble to return to Aberdeen with first arena tour in four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Buble to return to Aberdeen with first arena tour in four years

By Danica Ollerova
October 18, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 9:09 am
Michael Buble is returning to Aberdeen's P&J Live.
Global superstar Michael Buble is heading back to Aberdeen’s P&J Live – one of only eight venues selected for his much-anticipated UK tour in 2023.

Two decades after the release of his self-titled debut album, the Higher tour will kick off in London in late March before travelling to Aberdeen the following month.

Performing his most-loved songs and greatest hits alongside singles from his number-one album Higher, which was released earlier this year, the Grammy-winning showman is counting down the days till he hits the road again.

Michael Buble is promising a real arena spectacle when he arrives at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

He said: “I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be a true arena spectacle!

“I’m so excited for people to experience it. A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.

“I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness. That’s it!”

The Canadian superstar brought his dazzling show to the Granite City in late November 2019, and his two-day stop at P&J Live saw both performances completely sold out.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live said: “We’re so pleased to be one of just eight venues selected for Michael Bublé’s first UK arena tour in four years.

Put the date in your diary…. Michael Buble is coming back to Aberdeen.

“With a phenomenal 20-year career under his belt, we’re in no doubt this show will be one of his very best.

“We’re sure his Scottish fans will help celebrate this milestone and make it that little bit extra special.”

Check out our gallery from the last time Michael Buble was in Aberdeen here.

Knowing how quickly his 2019 dates sold out, Louise would like to encourage fans to snap up tickets as soon as they can.

She said: “Fans will need to be quick – this will be one hot ticket and definitely a night to remember.”

Michael Buble will bring his new tour Higher to Aberdeen on Saturday April 29.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday October 21 at 9am. For more information visit pandjlive.com

