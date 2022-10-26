Massive Attack meets bothy ballads in north-east musician’s cutting-edge album

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The north-east’s rich traditional ballads have been given a 21st century twist – in both sound and sight – by musician and artist Fiona Soe Paing.

Ancient songs of lost love, murder and mysterious curses have been reworked with electronica, blending traditional Scots instruments in her new album Sand, Silt, Flint, which is being given a sneak preview as part of the city’s Sound Festival on Thursday October 27.

“A friend of mine said it sounds like Massive Attack does ancient folk, and I think that’s a pretty good explanation,” said Fiona.

“The melodies sound quite ancient, like real traditional ballads, but the arrangements are very up-to-date – futuristic even – and electronic experimental but with really traditional melodies.”

Why the north-east should be the ‘ballad capital of the world’

Fiona’s Sand, Silt, Flint project was inspired by her discovery she was related to one of the north-east’s original and iconic ballad singers, John Strachan, who was widely famed in the 1930s.

“In researching some of the songs he’d done, I decided to do my own version of one of his songs. I started doing more research into the history of his work and the ballads of the north-east,” she said.

“I knew a couple of famous songs that everyone knows, like the Bonnie Lass o’ Fyvie, but I didn’t realise it was such a massive tradition in the north-east.”

Fiona said she was helped massively by the ballad map created by the Elphinstone Institute, which lists and locates all the songs based in the north-east – “there’s literally hunners”.

“Dr Tom McKean, of the Elphinstone Institute, says the north-east should be called the ballad capital of the world, because so many songs that became famous have their roots here,” said Fiona.

“For example, the Bonnie Lass o’ Fyvie, the very first physical recording of which was made by John Strachan, in turn was recorded by people doing their version of it, like Simon and Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Steeleye Span.

“Those songs were taken from the north-east and exported to America who then sold them back to us – a bit like the blues idea. I find it fascinating that so many songs in popular culture have their roots in the north-east.”

Sand, Silt, Flint offers mesmerising and immersive Sound Walks

The breadth of songs and places is reflected in her 10-track album, from the bleak heights of the Lecht, to the dramatic coast and seascape of the north-east.

The end result is a hypnotic blend of traditional and new ballads inspired by the north-east’s language, folklore and balladry. They touch on a rich vein of subjects – but not always the happiest of stories.

In the mix are tales of lost love, sweet partings, murders, ancient curses, lost villages and ancient battles in settings ranging from Bennachie to Forvie Sands.

The album will also come with a unique cutting-edge Sound Walk experience. This will allow people to visit the locations featured in each song and listen to the music in the landscape which inspired it, using their smartphone, the Echoes app and a pair of headphones. The immersive sound experience will burst into life when triggered by GPS.

Fiona said: “When the album is officially released each song will have a QR code attached to it, so you can scan that into your phone and go to each different location and listen to the song in the environment. It does add an extra layer.”

The Sound Walk was pioneered by Fiona, working with the north-east cultural organisation Open Road, at Forvie National Reserve last year. The Sand, Silt, Flint audio at that location was inspired by the story of an ancient curse which resulted in the village of Forvie being engulfed by the sand dunes.

Sound Festival is vitally important to cultural life of Aberdeen

While the album won’t be released until November 25, Fiona is delighted to have the chance to offer a preview during the Sound Festival. She will welcome people along to the event in the Anatomy Rooms at 9pm on Thursday October 27.

“I’m quite excited because I’m teaming up with a photographer who has made visuals to go with each song. We’ve been out on intrepid expeditions to all these places collecting images and she has made short films for each song which will be projected along with the music,” said Fiona.

Fiona is particularly pleased to be part of Sound – a festival she sees as vitally important to the cultural life of Aberdeen.

“It’s a great opportunity to experience some really unusual, cutting-edge music in the north-east. It’s something a bit different you wouldn’t normally see.”

Chance see and hear the north-east’s rich tradition in a new way

And she is also delighted to finally have her album finished and ready to release – and she hopes people will get as much out of it as she put it.

“I hope they can listen with fresh ears and see with fresh eyes what is here on their doorstep and realise the massive richness in song and culture that we have here,” she said.

For more information on Fiona Soe Paing’s album release as part of the Sound Festival click here.

You can find out more about the Sound Festival which will run at various locations across the city until Sunday October 30 at sound-scotland.co.uk

