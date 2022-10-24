Sound Festival to open with Jules Verne-inspired composition Aber-Din

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Sound Festival to open with Jules Verne-inspired composition Aber-Din

By Danica Ollerova
October 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 24, 2022, 7:37 pm
Red Note Ensemble. Image: Julie-Howden.
Red Note Ensemble. Image: Julie-Howden.

This year’s Sound Festival will open with the world premiere of a new music piece inspired by sci-fi writer Jules Verne’s novel – with an Aberdeen twist.

In Verne’s semi-autobiographical book, Backwards to Britain, composer Jonathan Savournon and his friend Gilles Lavouret embark on a trip from France to Britain, taking in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Loch Lomond, Glasgow and London.

But in the Sound Festival’s Aber-Din – composed by Franco-Lebanese composer Zad Moultaka – the musician is Lebanese and the destination for the friends is, of course, Aberdeen.

The story is told through a dialogue between Red Note Ensemble (Scotland’s contemporary music ensemble) and Percussions Claviers de Lyon, and is accompanied by a film created by the composer.

Composer Zad Moultaka. Image: Klara Beck

Zad said: “In my version of the story, Lavouret has just read an obscure scientific article on the history of population movements between the Middle East and the British Isles, which will finally prove that all the British come from Beirut.

“After tough musical and scientific investigations, the two friends conclude that several thousand years ago, the Scots emigrated to Lebanon and not the other way around.”

Aber-Din will premiere on Wednesday October 26 at 7pm at Aberdeen’s Cowdray Hall.

Sound Festival to support endangered instruments in Aberdeen

In addition to the sci-fi-inspired composition, the festival will once again support and highlight “endangered” instruments.

Since 2017, the popular music festival has been focusing on lesser-known instruments, starting with the bassoon followed by the viola, the oboe, the horn, and the double bass.

For 2022, the festival will bring these five instruments together with specially-commissioned works and recitals.

sound festival to return to aberdeen
Quartet Sonneurs. Image: Atelier Marge Design

Other highlights include the return of Breton Piper extraordinaire, Erwan Keravec with his quartet Sonneurs, and commissions from both emerging and established composers.

Sound Festival runs from Wednesday October 26 to Sunday October 30. Click here for more details and to book tickets.

