Home Entertainment

Your guide to the big comedy gigs coming to Inverness, Elgin and Oban in 2023

By Danica Ollerova
December 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 28, 2022, 3:19 pm
best comedy gigs inverness 2023

Fancy finding out what it’s like to grow up with deaf parents or see Scottish comedy legend Frankie Boyle or viral sensation Gary Meikle – the Eyebrow Guy?

All aforementioned funnymen and many more comedians will be making their way to Inverness, Elgin and Oban in 2023.

Here’s our top 10 picks of comedy gigs you shouldn’t miss in 2023.

Maisie Adam: February 8 @ OneTouch Theatre (Eden Court)

comedy gigs inverness 2023
Comedian Maisie Adam. Image: Matt Crockett.

Fresh from Live at The Apollo, A League of Their Own, Mock The Week, and The Last Leg, comedian Maisie Adam is back with her new show Buzzed which promises to be “rammed with witty observations, high-octane energy and some right good jokes”.

Tickets can be booked here.

Jim Smith: February 17 – 18 @ Empire Theatre (Eden Court)

Comedian Jim Smith thrilled Aberdeen fans and will return for more comedy in 2023
Comedian Jim Smith thrilled Aberdeen fans. Image: Andrew Cawley.

Following on from the huge success of his Back To The Teuchter tour, Perthshire funnyman Jim will don his checked shirt again when he brings his show The Hills Have Ayes to Inverness.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Ray Bradshaw: March 12 @ OneTouch Theatre (Eden Court)

Funnyman Ray Bradshaw. Supplied by Multitude Media.

International award-winning comic Ray Bradshaw spent 2021/22 touring the UK as John Bishop’s handpicked support act, having previously toured with Frankie Boyle. Ray, who grew up with deaf parents, will talk about fatherhood and teaching his young son sign language.

Tickets can be booked here.

Stewart Lee: March 13 @ Empire Theatre (Eden Court)

comedy gigs Inverness
Comedian Stewart Lee. Image: Tristram Kenton.

“Pure, simple and classic” is how comedian Stewart Lee would describe his new tour Basic Lee. Don’t miss the funnyman when he visits Eden Court in March next year.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Susie McCabe: April 1 @ OneTouch Theatre (Eden Court)

Susie McCabe will return to Aberdeen in 2023.
Susie McCabe will perform in both Aberdeen and Inverness in 2023.

Scottish comedy sensation Susie McCabe, who previously supported Kevin Bridges, Frankie Boyle and Jason Manford on their tours, will visit Inverness with her new show Femme Fatality.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Gary Meikle: June 10 @ Elgin Town Hall + June 11 @ Empire Theatre (Eden Court) + June 18 @ Corran Halls

comedy gigs Inverness
Up close and edgy… Gary Meikle will bring his new tour to both north and north-east.

Gary’s early online appearances, ranting about Ainsley’s obsessions with her eyebrows, earned him the title of the Eyebrow Guy. The funnyman quickly proved he’s more than just a viral internet sensation and is now selling out venues all over Scotland. He’ll visit Aberdeen in May before travelling to Inverness, Elgin and Oban in June.

Tickets for all these shows can be purchased here.

Frankie Boyle: June 15 – 16 @ Empire Theatre (Eden Court)

Frankie Boyle is bringing his Lap Of Shame tour to the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Frankie Boyle.

The funnyman, renowned for his often controversial dark humour, will soon do a Lap Of Shame when he brings his much-anticipated tour to Eden Court.

An acclaimed stand-up since 1995, Frankie first found widespread fame as one of the original regular panelists on Mock The Week when it began in 2005. He has since fronted his own TV shows, including his satirical chat show Frankie Boyle’s New World Order on BBC Two.

A very limited number of tickets is still available and can be booked here.

Gary Delaney: July 7 @ Corran Halls

gary delaney aberdeen
Comedian Gary Delaney. Image: Supplied by Mint Of Montrose.

Gary Delaney – the undisputed king of one-liners – has extended his current tour four times and has visited more than 200 venues so far. He’ll now bring his hit tour Gary in Punderland to Oban’s Corran Halls in July.

Tickets for the Oban show can be booked here.

Tim Vine: September 5 @ Empire Theatre (Eden Court)

tim vine aberdeen
Comedian Tim Vine. Image: Supplied by Mint Of Montrose.

Comedian Tim Vine will bring a mountain of nonsense, daft one-liners, joyful songs, wobbly props and ridiculous humour to Inverness next year.

Not only is Tim the only person who has won the Best Joke at the Edinburgh Fringe award twice, but he also held the Guinness World Record for the most jokes (499) told in an hour for a decade (2004 – 2014).

Click here for Inverness tickets.

Josie Long: September 21 @ OneTouch Theatre (Eden Court)

Comedian Josie Long. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

The triple Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee was inspired by writer Lola Olufemi who said that “after defeat, re-enchantment is necessary”. She’s looking forward to bringing her new show titled Re-Enchantment to Eden Court in Inverness.

Tickets can be booked here.

Tags

Conversation

