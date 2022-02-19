REVIEW: Being ‘Right Here, Right Now’ for John Bishop’s gig was worth it – albeit tricky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Being ‘Right Here, Right Now’ for John Bishop’s gig was worth it – albeit tricky

By Danica Ollerova
February 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 19, 2022, 10:06 am
john bishop comedy 2022 aberdeen

“You people are made of tough stuff,” said comedy superstar John Bishop as he took to the P&J Live stage.

“Down south they would have called off the show at 10am.”

The “Right Here, Right Now” show went ahead as planned last night (February 18) – a decision questioned by some comedy fans who weren’t able to safely get to P&J Live due to Storm Eunice which swept across Aberdeenshire and caused travel disruptions.

But those who managed to make it to P&J Live were in for a good night of observational humour.

Before the main event, Glasgow’s Ray Bradshaw, a double Scottish Comedian of the Year finalist, warmed up the crowd with stories about his unusual upbringing.

From trying to get out of a speeding ticket by pretending he couldn’t hear to not realising his dad could lip-read, his set mainly contained anecdotes about being born into a family of deaf parents.

John Bishop in Aberdeen
John Bishop brought his new tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

John Bishop is all for Scottish independence – under one condition

Following a short interval, John was greeted by enthusiastic applause.

The stand-up comic, who just kicked off his tour earlier this week, started off his set by telling the audience he had to rewrite some of his material because jokes about Donald Trump simply weren’t as funny now as they were back in 2019.

So instead, John transported the P&J Live audience back to March 2020 and reminisced about drinking a lot of rosè during the first lockdown and his clever use of Peloton – who knew it could be so motivational?

The Scottish independence was also the subject of the Liverpudlian’s first few gags. Announcing he’d be pro-independence, John seemed to have won over his Aberdeen fans.

“But let’s start Scotland from Birmingham,” suggested John to the laughing room.

Anecdotes about married life and modern dating

His set comprised many tales of married life, with his wife Melanie being the butt of most of his anecdotes.

The funnyman also fit in a gentle rant about how a white, straight, middle-aged man is a rarity to see on TV nowadays and why his jokes about statues didn’t go down well in Bristol.

The much-talked-about topic of modern dating kept cropping up throughout the night, with John comparing it to how he met his life at the library more than two decades ago.

The well-seasoned comedian knew it wouldn’t be a stand-up show without some crowd involvement. He formed a quick rapport with his Aberdeen fans and poked fun at the three-time married man in the audience and the bloke who struggled to find his seat.

The laughs flew steadily throughout the show even though some of his punchlines were quite predictable.

And while there were no moments of groundbreaking originality, John’s everyman comedy and observational humour were a hit with the audience.

Starring in Doctor Who

The comedian has achieved huge success with his stand-up gigs as well as his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Britain, John Bishop’s Only Joking, John Bishop: In Conversation With… and many more.

But he said that starring in Doctor Who as Dan Lewis, the newest companion to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, was the role that changed his life.

One of the funniest gags of the night came in towards the end of the show thanks to a special musical number – but we won’t spoil it for you.

And just before he said goodbye to his Aberdeen fans, he announced that there would be no encore and “the end is the end” – because in what other profession would people pretend to leave work only to return for 10 more minutes?

When it comes to John Bishop’s stand-up, you simply know what you’re going to get – an old-style mainstream comedy that is sure to entertain many more fans on his extensive tour.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]