Back To The Future star to travel to Aberdeen’s Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Back To The Future star to travel to Aberdeen’s Comic Con

By Danica Ollerova
December 26, 2022, 7:00 pm
back to the future aberdeen comic con
Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines-McFly in the Back To The Future. Image: Moviestore/ Shutterstock.

Back To The Future star Lea Thompson will soon travel to Aberdeen’s Comic Con.

The American actor and director is best known for playing Lorraine Baines-McFly in the Back To The Future film trilogy, with the first film released in 1985.

Her character is the mother of Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, whom Marty meets when she is a 1950s adolescent age after he travels back in time.

He has to avoid having Lorraine fall in love with him instead of with his future father, George (Crispin Glover), which leads to awkward scenes where Lorraine is attracted to her future son.

Lea Thompson will soon be heading to Aberdeen.

Fans of the popular film trilogy will have a chance to ask Lea – who also portrayed Beverly Switzler in Howard the Duck – all about the iconic scenes she shared with well-known actor Michael J. Fox.

Back To The Future, Stranger Things and more stars confirmed for Aberdeen Comic Con

In other comic con news, two Two Doors Down actors – Eric and Beth Baird, played by Alex Norton and Arabella Wei – as well as the show’s creators Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp will also appear at the Comic Con Scotland (North East) when it returns next year.

Paul McGann, who was the eighth Doctor Who, is heading for Aberdeen’s Comic Con. Image: BBC.

In addition, four Time Lords (Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann) will greet Doctor Who fans when they make an appearance at the two-day event.

And if that’s not enough, we’re certain three Stranger Things stars – Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham), Alec Utgoff (Dr Alexei) and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) – will be sure to turn things upside down.

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 at P&J Live. Tickets can be purchased here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’
The Rovers Return, Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)
New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the…
Chris Kamara (PA)
Chris Kamara unmasked on new series of ITV1’s The Masked Singer
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died (Phil McCarten/AP)
Pointer Sisters singer Anita dies aged 74

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented