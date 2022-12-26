Back To The Future star to travel to Aberdeen’s Comic Con

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Back To The Future star Lea Thompson will soon travel to Aberdeen’s Comic Con.

The American actor and director is best known for playing Lorraine Baines-McFly in the Back To The Future film trilogy, with the first film released in 1985.

Her character is the mother of Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, whom Marty meets when she is a 1950s adolescent age after he travels back in time.

He has to avoid having Lorraine fall in love with him instead of with his future father, George (Crispin Glover), which leads to awkward scenes where Lorraine is attracted to her future son.

Fans of the popular film trilogy will have a chance to ask Lea – who also portrayed Beverly Switzler in Howard the Duck – all about the iconic scenes she shared with well-known actor Michael J. Fox.

Back To The Future, Stranger Things and more stars confirmed for Aberdeen Comic Con

In other comic con news, two Two Doors Down actors – Eric and Beth Baird, played by Alex Norton and Arabella Wei – as well as the show’s creators Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp will also appear at the Comic Con Scotland (North East) when it returns next year.

In addition, four Time Lords (Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann) will greet Doctor Who fans when they make an appearance at the two-day event.

And if that’s not enough, we’re certain three Stranger Things stars – Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham), Alec Utgoff (Dr Alexei) and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) – will be sure to turn things upside down.

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 at P&J Live. Tickets can be purchased here.

