Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

EXCLUSIVE: Listen here as Dickens gets a north-east twist in brand new audio drama An Aberdeen Christmas Carol

By Scott Begbie
December 19, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: December 22, 2022, 8:44 am
Ten Feet Tall Theatre hopes their audio play An Aberdeen Christmas Carol will bring the festive spirit to everyone in the north-east. Image: Ten Feet Tall Theatre
It is a timeless festive story transported to the Victorian streets of the Granite City in a brand new radio drama – and you can listen to it right here at any time over Christmas.

Ten Feet Tall Theatre has adapted A Christmas Carol into a one-hour spectacular, featuring a cast of local residents, professional actors – including Torry’s own River City star Joyce Falconer, community groups, local choirs and bands and an original score.

Now we are delighted to have teamed up with them to bring this north-east flavoured take on the Dickens classic to our readers.

The perfect accompaniment – for all ages – when out for a wintry walk or resting on the sofa.

It is free to listen to whenever you fancy – all we ask in return is that you consider a donation to one of two great causes: in support of two great causes: our own Big Christmas Food Appeal and Ten Feet Tall’s chosen charity, Aberdeen Warm Spaces.

Scroll down for details of how to listen and how to donate.

Kern Falconer recording his role as Scrooge in Aberdeen Christmas Carol. Image: Ten Feet Tall Theatre

Supporting charities

This production is free to access. We are inviting donations to two important local charities that are focussing on providing survival essentials to those who are in need in the north-east

Joyce Falconer provides the voice of the Ghost Of Christmas Past in An Aberdeen Christmas Carol. Image: Ten Feet Tall Theatre

Big Christmas Food Appeal

Tackling poverty here in the north-east, aiming to make sure that no one goes without food or other essentials this winter.

The Big Christmas Food Appeal sees the Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice team up to raise vital cash and donations for our charity partner Cfine.

DONATE HERE

Aberdeen Warm Spaces

To provide shelter and warmth for people this winter in the midst of a really challenging year due to the rise in living costs.

With no dedicated funding to provide this service, these funds will contribute towards essential items and resources to benefit those using the service.

DONATE HERE

How to listen to An Aberdeen Christmas Carol

You can listen to An Aberdeen Christmas Carol by clicking on the image below:

Cast

Ensemble: Heidi Addison, Ben Barclay, Illona Immovaara, Marie Angele Lago, Eve Martin, Talatu Nweke,  Joann Watt

Ben Barclay,Stewart Aitken, Joann Watt, Illona Immovaara, Talatu Nweke, Victoria Matthew, Michael James Garden, Kathleen Duguid all appear in An Aberdeen Christmas Carol. Image: Ten Feet Tall Theatre

Paige Megan Christie Tiny Tim

Jack Elvey Bob Cratchit

Fiona Lindsay Mrs Cratchit

Vikki Stephen Martha

Litttle Paige Christie is the voice of Tiny Tim in An Aberdeen Christmas Carol. Image: Ten Feet Tall  Theatre

Miles Stebens 1st Voice

Euan Murray 2nd Voice

Archie Taylor Boy

Jenni Richardson Belle

Bryan McKellar Younger Scrooge

Jim Currie Belle’s Husband

Jenni Richardson and Jim Currie recording their roles in An Aberdeen Christmas Carol. Image: Ten Feet Tall Theatre

Michael James Garden Fred

Kathleen Duguid Charity Worker 1

Victoria Matthew Charity Worker 2

Mark Wood Jacob Marley

Joyce Falconer Ghost Of Christmas Past

Ciaran Drysder Ghost of Christmas Present

Louise Ludgate Narrator

Kern Falconer Ebenezer Scrooge

The Capollos were among the local artists who provided music for An Aberdeen Christmas Carol. Image: Ten Feet Tall Theatre

Music by

The Capollos

Florence Jack

The Little Kicks

ACE Voices

University of Aberdeen Chamber Choir

Sound Design: Samm Anga

Sound Engineer: Don Richardson

Producer: Cameron Mowat

Assistant Producer: Stewart Aitken

Graphic Design: Neil Ruddiforth

Video and Pictures: Mark Wood

The University of Aberdeen Chamber Choir took part in  An Aberdeen Christmas Carol. Image: Ten Feet Tall Theatre

Supported by:

Aberdeen City Council Creative Funding

Station House Media Unit (SHMU)

Ten Feet Tall would like to thank all at the Press and Journal and Evening Express, Adele Keith and Shmu, David Fryer at Old Torry CC, Rachel Smith at Powis CC.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented