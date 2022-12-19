EXCLUSIVE: Listen here as Dickens gets a north-east twist in brand new audio drama An Aberdeen Christmas Carol

It is a timeless festive story transported to the Victorian streets of the Granite City in a brand new radio drama – and you can listen to it right here at any time over Christmas.
Ten Feet Tall Theatre has adapted A Christmas Carol into a one-hour spectacular, featuring a cast of local residents, professional actors – including Torry’s own River City star Joyce Falconer, community groups, local choirs and bands and an original score.
Now we are delighted to have teamed up with them to bring this north-east flavoured take on the Dickens classic to our readers.
The perfect accompaniment – for all ages – when out for a wintry walk or resting on the sofa.
It is free to listen to whenever you fancy – all we ask in return is that you consider a donation to one of two great causes: in support of two great causes: our own Big Christmas Food Appeal and Ten Feet Tall’s chosen charity, Aberdeen Warm Spaces.
Scroll down for details of how to listen and how to donate.
Supporting charities
This production is free to access. We are inviting donations to two important local charities that are focussing on providing survival essentials to those who are in need in the north-east
Big Christmas Food Appeal
Tackling poverty here in the north-east, aiming to make sure that no one goes without food or other essentials this winter.
The Big Christmas Food Appeal sees the Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice team up to raise vital cash and donations for our charity partner Cfine.
Aberdeen Warm Spaces
To provide shelter and warmth for people this winter in the midst of a really challenging year due to the rise in living costs.
With no dedicated funding to provide this service, these funds will contribute towards essential items and resources to benefit those using the service.
How to listen to An Aberdeen Christmas Carol
You can listen to An Aberdeen Christmas Carol by clicking on the image below:
Cast
Ensemble: Heidi Addison, Ben Barclay, Illona Immovaara, Marie Angele Lago, Eve Martin, Talatu Nweke, Joann Watt
Paige Megan Christie Tiny Tim
Jack Elvey Bob Cratchit
Fiona Lindsay Mrs Cratchit
Vikki Stephen Martha
Miles Stebens 1st Voice
Euan Murray 2nd Voice
Archie Taylor Boy
Jenni Richardson Belle
Bryan McKellar Younger Scrooge
Jim Currie Belle’s Husband
Michael James Garden Fred
Kathleen Duguid Charity Worker 1
Victoria Matthew Charity Worker 2
Mark Wood Jacob Marley
Joyce Falconer Ghost Of Christmas Past
Ciaran Drysder Ghost of Christmas Present
Louise Ludgate Narrator
Kern Falconer Ebenezer Scrooge
Music by
The Capollos
Florence Jack
The Little Kicks
ACE Voices
University of Aberdeen Chamber Choir
Sound Design: Samm Anga
Sound Engineer: Don Richardson
Producer: Cameron Mowat
Assistant Producer: Stewart Aitken
Graphic Design: Neil Ruddiforth
Video and Pictures: Mark Wood
Supported by:
Aberdeen City Council Creative Funding
Station House Media Unit (SHMU)
Ten Feet Tall would like to thank all at the Press and Journal and Evening Express, Adele Keith and Shmu, David Fryer at Old Torry CC, Rachel Smith at Powis CC.