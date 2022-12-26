Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart says he ‘will not take racial abuse lightly’ in social media post

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has hit out at alleged racist abuse he received on social media in the wake of Saturday’s Premiership defeat to St Mirren.

The centre-half gave away a penalty and was sent off for a foul on Jonah Ayunga with the Dons leading 1-0 in Paisley.

Mark O’Hara would go on to convert the spot-kick for the Buddies, and the home side would go on to beat the Reds 3-1, compounding the blow of defeats to Celtic and Rangers within the previous seven days.

On Boxing Day, Stewart, 30, posted a screengrab of a message he was allegedly sent in the aftermath of the game, writing: “There is many highs and lows in this beautiful game and I take full responsibility for my mistake, which cost us three points.

“But I will not take racist abuse lightly.”

Englishman Stewart was signed from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer and immediately installed as Aberdeen skipper by boss Jim Goodwin.