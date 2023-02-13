Aberdeen date announced for comedy’s ironic bionic Irishman Jason Byrne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen date announced for comedy’s ironic bionic Irishman Jason Byrne

By Danica Ollerova
Comedian Jason Byrne to perform in Aberdeen
Comedian Jason Byrne. Image: Mint Of Montrose.

One of the biggest-selling comedians at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Jason Byrne, is set for a long overdue return to Aberdeen this autumn.

He’ll travel to the north-east with his brand new show The Ironic Bionic Man. As the tour title suggests, the accident-prone comedian claims he’s now half man, half machine, meaning audiences can rebuild him.

Born with a lazy eye (which was later straightened), his lung collapsed (it was blown back up and sealed with metal pins), his appendix was removed, cartilage replaced in his knee from an unfortunate accident, his arm dislocated by a wave, and his heart now functions on six stents.

Jason’s inspired, original brand of “high-energy intelligent lunacy” ensures he stands out from the crowd and his sell-out shows have attracted accolades including the highly coveted Perrier Newcomer Award Nomination.

Funnyman Jason Byrne will soon return to Aberdeen.

His television credits include Live at the Apollo, Comedy Annual, Dave’s One Night Stand and The Channel 4 Comedy Gala.

With a growing international profile, Jason has also performed in New York, Boston, Hong Kong, Singapore, Brussels, Milan, Paris and Australia.

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint Of Montrose, said: “Jason Byrne’s long-anticipated return to Aberdeen with his full tour show is bound to be the absolute highlight of this autumn’s comedy programme.

“Aberdeen’s comedy fans are in for a fantastic night of fun in the company of one of the most highly regarded comedians out there.”

Jason Byrne will bring his new show The Ironic Bionic Man – which promises to be painfully hilarious – to Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday October 14. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday February 16 at aberdeenperformingarts.com.

Conversation