Scottish TikTok comedy star Paul Black to bring first UK tour to Aberdeen

Scottish TikTok comedy phenomenon Paul Black will bring his first UK tour to Aberdeen later this year.

With more than half a billion views on his online comedy sketches and a huge cult following, Paul has already cemented himself as one of Scotland’s most exciting new comedy talents.

Following 22 sell-out shows in 2022 and fresh from selling out two upcoming shows at Glasgow’s Kings Theatre, Paul will bring his tour to Aberdeen later this year.

His brand new show Nostalgia follows on from the Glasgow-born comedian’s debut Edinburgh Fringe run, which also sold out in minutes.

One of Paul’s most famous clips is of him playing an American tourist in Glasgow mispronouncing the names of popular landmarks. The viral sensation also poked fun at Police Scotland and ScotRail.

A well-known face on Twitter and Tiktok thanks to his hilarious viral sketches, his work has caught the attention of the likes of Limmy and Frankie Boyle.

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint of Montrose, said: “We are absolutely buzzing to be bringing Paul Black to the Music Hall as part of his tour.

“The chance to catch him live in Aberdeen is an absolute must for Paul’s many north-east social media fans. If his past shows are anything to go by, we expect demand to be huge so we’d urge Aberdeen’s comedy fans to grab their tickets fast.”

Paul Black will bring his show Nostalgia to Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday May 27. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday February 3 at aberdeenperformingarts.com.

