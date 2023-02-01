Scottish TikTok comedy star Paul Black to bring first UK tour to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Scottish TikTok comedy star Paul Black to bring first UK tour to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
February 1, 2023, 11:31 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 2:35 pm
Comedian Paul Black will bring his new show to Aberdeen.
Comedian Paul Black will bring his new show to Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Mint of Montrose.

Scottish TikTok comedy phenomenon Paul Black will bring his first UK tour to Aberdeen later this year.

With more than half a billion views on his online comedy sketches and a huge cult following, Paul has already cemented himself as one of Scotland’s most exciting new comedy talents.

Following 22 sell-out shows in 2022 and fresh from selling out two upcoming shows at Glasgow’s Kings Theatre, Paul will bring his tour to Aberdeen later this year.

His brand new show Nostalgia follows on from the Glasgow-born comedian’s debut Edinburgh Fringe run, which also sold out in minutes.

TikTok comedy star to bring first show to Aberdeen

One of Paul’s most famous clips is of him playing an American tourist in Glasgow mispronouncing the names of popular landmarks. The viral sensation also poked fun at Police Scotland and ScotRail.

A well-known face on Twitter and Tiktok thanks to his hilarious viral sketches, his work has caught the attention of the likes of Limmy and Frankie Boyle.

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint of Montrose, said: “We are absolutely buzzing to be bringing Paul Black to the Music Hall as part of his tour.

“The chance to catch him live in Aberdeen is an absolute must for Paul’s many north-east social media fans. If his past shows are anything to go by, we expect demand to be huge so we’d urge Aberdeen’s comedy fans to grab their tickets fast.”

Paul Black will bring his show Nostalgia to Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday May 27. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday February 3 at aberdeenperformingarts.com.

