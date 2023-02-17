Aberdeen Performing Arts launches guest-curated creative weekends ‘Delve’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Performing Arts launches guest-curated creative weekends ‘Delve’

By Danica Ollerova
February 17, 2023, 12:30 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 1:49 pm
delve aberdeen
Malin Lewis Trio. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Aberdeen Performing Arts announced its plans to host guest-curated events, with the first creative weekend taking place next month.

Called Delve, the March event promises to deliver an eclectic weekend of music, spoken word, workshops and discussion.

Delve is described as “an invitation to look beneath the surface to explore different events over the course of a weekend”.

Locals as well as visitors are encouraged to try something new and gain an insight into what APA’s guest curators are listening to and are inspired by.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ spokesperson said: “For our very first Delve we are delighted to have composer, musician and producer Inge Thomson at the helm, sharing her exciting choice of artists with us.”

Aberdeen Performing Arts will host a guest-curated event Delve in March. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Delve in: Aberdeen Performing Arts to host creative weekends

Led by some of Scotland’s leading hip-hop artists, Queen Of Harps, Zolai, and Aberdeen’s Chef and Bernie, Delve’s upcoming hip-hop workshop will give aspiring musicians an insight into what inspires each artist to create.

Attendees will find out more about their creative process, with the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the session.

All those who buy tickets to the music workshop will also be able to attend the “artist showcase” event which will take place directly after the workshop.

Folk band Malin Lewis Trio, Glasgow-based all-female/non-binary songwriting collective Hen Hoose, and DJ Dolphin Boy will perform as part of another Delve event, rocking The Lemon Tree on Saturday March 18.

Scottish poet and author Michael Pedersen, poet Hollie McNish and songwriter and producer Jonnie Common will also be part of Delve on Friday March 17.

The first Delve weekend will take place from Friday March 17 to Saturday March 18. Click here for more information and tickets.

The next curated Delve event is set to take place in 2024.

