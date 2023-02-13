Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedian Michael McIntyre will soon be hitting the road again with his brand new show Magnificent which he’ll also bring to Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The English comedian, who continues to break box-office records around the world, last visited Aberdeen on his Big World Tour back in 2018.

The funnyman’s observational comedy and ability to turn everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation have struck a chord with millions of fans.

To date, Michael’s stand-up tours have sold more than four million tickets, including a record-breaking 28 sold-out shows at London’s O2 for which he was awarded the keys to the famous venue.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Michael has become a household name in the UK, widely known as one of Britain’s most successful comedians.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming him to Aberdeen for an evening of pure comedy, delivered in his own unique style. I’m sure this show will be a really popular one with the people of the north-east and we look forward to welcoming him on stage in 2024.”

Michael’s global success continues to flourish with his Big World Tour, which began in early 2017, visiting 20+ countries and culminating in Michael’s Netflix special Showman.

In addition to stand-up, the comedian hosts two of the BBC’s most successful entertainment shows – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel.

Michael McIntyre will bring his show Magnificent to Aberdeen on Thursday May 16 2024. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday February 17. The venue pre-sale will start 24 hours earlier at pandjlive.com.

