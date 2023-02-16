Stunning new version of Jesus Christ Superstar is heading for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Stunning new version of Jesus Christ Superstar is heading for Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
February 16, 2023, 11:00 am
A stunning new reimagining of Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to His Majesty's Theatre. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
A stunning new reimagining of Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to His Majesty's Theatre. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

A stunning new version of the legendary musical Jesus Christ Superstar is heading for His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

The reworking of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s groundbreaking work has won unprecedented reviews and accolades – as well as the 2017 Olivier Award For Best Musical Revival.

Set in the final weeks of the life of Jesus, the score includes timeless classics such as I Don’t Know How To Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set to wow audiences at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Jesus Christ Superstar set to wow Aberdeen audiences

Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects for Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “Jesus Christ Superstar has been wowing audiences since it first exploded on to the musicals scene in 1971, creating an impact that is still felt today.

“This new production is fused with the same energy, charisma and amazing music and will be an exciting new addition to the lineup of musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre this year.”

Jesus Christ Superstar is one of the most influential musicals of all time and it’s coming to His Majesty’s. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

The new production has been directed by Timothy Sheader, who was behind Crazy For You and Into The Woods.

The reimagined production, choreographed by Drew McOnie, was first staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in 2016.

When will Jesus Christ Superstar be at HMT?

Jesus Christ Superstar will arrive at His Majesty’s on Tuesday October 10 and run until Saturday October 14.

Tickets will go on general sale on Tuesday February 21, while Friends of APA will be able to buy them from Friday February 17.

For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

