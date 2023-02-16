Stunning new version of Jesus Christ Superstar is heading for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stunning new version of the legendary musical Jesus Christ Superstar is heading for His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

The reworking of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s groundbreaking work has won unprecedented reviews and accolades – as well as the 2017 Olivier Award For Best Musical Revival.

Set in the final weeks of the life of Jesus, the score includes timeless classics such as I Don’t Know How To Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

Jesus Christ Superstar set to wow Aberdeen audiences

Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects for Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “Jesus Christ Superstar has been wowing audiences since it first exploded on to the musicals scene in 1971, creating an impact that is still felt today.

“This new production is fused with the same energy, charisma and amazing music and will be an exciting new addition to the lineup of musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre this year.”

The new production has been directed by Timothy Sheader, who was behind Crazy For You and Into The Woods.

The reimagined production, choreographed by Drew McOnie, was first staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in 2016.

When will Jesus Christ Superstar be at HMT?

Jesus Christ Superstar will arrive at His Majesty’s on Tuesday October 10 and run until Saturday October 14.

Tickets will go on general sale on Tuesday February 21, while Friends of APA will be able to buy them from Friday February 17.

For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

