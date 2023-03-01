From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire’s Ailsa Davidson on the success of Heathers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire’s Ailsa Davidson on the success of Heathers

By Danica Ollerova
March 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers. All images: Supplied by Strike Media.

Not only did Ailsa Davidson lead the West End cast of Heathers for 10 months, but the Aberdeenshire actor also stars in the filmed version of the hit stage musical that will arrive in UK cinemas later this month.

“It was everything I ever wanted all at once,” said Ailsa about portraying Veronica Sawyer in Heathers for almost a year.

“It was a very overwhelming experience and at the start, I was like a deer in the headlights. I wasn’t able to take it all in.

“But as I got further into the run, I really started getting into the groove of the role and so many amazing things happened. I won an award for playing her (Best Actor in an Off-West End show at the West End Wilma Awards), I met my partner on the job and I also get to film it.”

Ailsa Davidson starred as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers for 10 months. All images: Supplied by Strike Media.

Based on the cult teen 80s film, which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the production follows Westerberg High’s “nobody” Veronica Sawyer whose dreams of finally becoming popular come true when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers.

Things take a wild turn when Veronica’s new boyfriend – mysterious teen rebel JD – teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

Ailsa Davidson on starring as Veronica in Heathers

Ailsa, who’s from Ellon, played Veronica from November 2022 and was delighted when she heard that the producers wanted to film the production in May that year.

“The show was essentially closed for two weeks and we went back to rehearsals with the director Andy Fickman,” said the former Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre member.

“We were rehearsing with some new cast members – that was quite daunting for them.

“At that time I played Veronica for six months so I knew the part like the back of my hand but we made some tweaks for the filmed version.

The stage version is based on the 80s cult film starring Winona Ryder.

“Then we filmed for three days. We got call sheets like you would normally get on a film set and we filmed certain sections.

“There were a lot of cameras with me on stage a lot of the time to get all the shots.”

Ailsa described it felt “quite odd” when the whole auditorium was taken over by the crew.

“We did a take after take after take… which was really tiring on my voice and mind. But it was an amazing experience since I never had to work in that way before.

“It also meant I had to think on my feet. I played the part for so long but on set I was asked ‘Oh Ailsa, can you try it like this?’ and I just had to change it which was quite discombobulating because I was used to doing it a certain way a night after night.

“After the three days of filming sections, we filmed two live shows in their entirety with the audience and after that, we went straight back to the show running live in London (at The Other Palace).”

Ailsa Davidson is grateful for the experience and hopes her friends and family in Aberdeen will see her on the big screen later this month.

Date set for UK cinema release

Heathers: The Musical premiered on The Roku Channel in the US and Canada back in September 2022 but this will be the first time the filmed version of the stage musical will hit UK cinemas. The live capture will be released in select cinemas on March 28.

“It’s really exciting and it’s been highly anticipated,” said Ailsa.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to get to Aberdeen to see it but I’ll definitely see it in my local cinema (in London).

“My family is really really excited. Most of them came down to see me in the show live quite often. But my grandad wasn’t able to come so it’s amazing he’ll be able to see the show.

“A lot of my friends and people that I know of will be able to go and watch it so that’s really exciting.”

Veronica Sawyer was Ailsa Davidson’s first lead role in London’s West End.

Grateful for the experience

Looking back at her time as Veronica – a role she last played in September 2022 – Ailsa said she was incredibly grateful for the experience even though she found it a bit overwhelming at the start.

“It was a whirlwind,” said Ailsa.

“The whole casting process was very very fast. I was in Aberdeen and I taped for the job on a Wednesday. I got it on a Friday and had to move back down to London on the Monday to start rehearsals. It was a really really quick turnaround.

“From the start it was very high-octane. We rehearsed for 12 days.

“It was a very overwhelming experience and at the start – I was like a deer in the headlights. I wasn’t able to take it all in because it was everything I ever wanted all at once and I didn’t know how to compute it.”

But once she settled into the role, she enjoyed the experience immensely.

She said: “There are so many amazing things to be grateful for.

“In terms of my exposure in the industry, it really really boosted me.”

Filming opportunities

The gifted actor would love to do more filming in the future.

“I would definitely like an opportunity – or several – to come my way,” she laughed.

“We saw it during the pandemic – film and TV is really where you can survive as an actor. Work could still go on on screen no matter what is going on.

“That was a gear shift for me during the pandemic and I really wanted to tap into that industry so hopefully those opportunities will start coming along more regularly now that I filmed Heathers.”

So what’s next for Ailsa?

“I can’t really disclose anything,” she said.

“At the moment I’m a working actor so I do lots of different jobs to pay my rent.

“I’m teaching kids and I’m working at a gym. Actors between jobs are Jack of all trades. We are always very busy.

“It’s a really nice experience. I always like to embrace the in-between of jobs because you get to experience life and that ultimately makes you a better artist.”

Don’t miss Heathers: The Musical starring Ailsa Davidson in UK cinemas on March 28.

Heathers: The Musical will be screened in UK cinemas – including Aberdeen’s Cineworld and Vue – on March 28. Click here for Cineworld tickets and here for Vue tickets.

Heathers: The Musical starring Jenna Innes – who’s also from Aberdeen – embarked on a UK tour last month (February 2023). The musical is currently not scheduled to visit the north-east but will stop in Glasgow in June.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Mel B, one of the Spice Girls, told BBC Newsnight she does not trust police on domestic abuse issues (Robert Timothy/ BBC)
Mel B on reporting domestic abuse: I don’t know if I can trust the…
Eurovision Song Contest branding on display at St George’s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Eurovision tickets details to be announced on Thursday
The Duke of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)
Harry reveals naked truth about his love for rugby on chat show
The play Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been announced by Netflix (Netflix/PA)
Details of Netflix’s upcoming Stranger Things play revealed
Primal Scream will headline the Connect festival in Edinburgh (PA)
Primal Scream to headline Connect Music Festival in Edinburgh
Ed Sheeran (Annie Leibovitz/PA)
Ed Sheeran reveals wife was diagnosed with tumour during pregnancy
Computer generated image of how the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage will look (BBC/Eurovision/PA)
Glitterball jellyfish coming to Liverpool as part of Eurovision preparations
The Mirror Crack'd Aberdeen
Review: Murder mystery The Mirror Crack'd thrills Aberdeen fans
Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows
Justin Bieber officially cancels remainder of Justice world tour (PA)
Justin Bieber officially cancels remainder of Justice world tour

Most Read

1
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
2
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
3
Buckie crash
Man in hospital after tractor and three cars involved in A98 crash near Buckie
4
Sienna Roy and a picture of her message in a bottle.
From Scotland to Denmark: Aberdeenshire schoolgirl’s message in a bottle travels 440 miles
5
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk boyfriend snapped phone in two as terrified girlfriend fled from house
7
Independent traders could be made exempt from paying business rates, if the Conservatives can get their budget passed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen budget exclusive: City centre business rates exemption zone plans revealed
3
8
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
9
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack

More from Press and Journal

Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L -- Marc Scott of Brechin and R - Callan Gray of Turriff
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Andrejs Romanovs filmed his trial and posted in on TikTok. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser filmed own trial from dock - then posted it on TikTok
5% increase for council tax in Moray. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team
Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
Competitive women walkers, or 'pedestriennes', of the Victorian era.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities

Editor's Picks

Most Commented