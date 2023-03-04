TV review: Fleishman Is In Trouble is a melancholic joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Fleishman Is In Trouble is a melancholic joy

By Ewan Cameron
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Meara Mahoney Gross, Jesse Eisenberg and Maxim Swinton in Fleishman is in Trouble. Image: Disney+
Meara Mahoney Gross, Jesse Eisenberg and Maxim Swinton in Fleishman is in Trouble. Image: Disney+

A drama about the trials and tribulations of a group of rich New Yorkers may be the definition of “first-world problems” but in spite of that, Fleishman Is In Trouble is an absolute joy.

In adapting her 2019 bestseller for television, Taffy Brodesser-Akner has created a sort of modern-day Woody Allen movie for 40-somethings that is equal parts amusing, moving and melancholic.

The starting point for the eight-part Disney+ series is the divorce of Manhattan doctor Toby Fleishman (a very Woody-esque Jesse Eisenberg) and his high-maintenance showbiz agent wife Rachel (played by Claire Danes).

The mystery of Rachel’s disappearance drives the show, as regular flashbacks chart their relationship over the years.”

Although their parting seems amicable at first, things take a turn when she fails to return to New York from a yoga retreat, leaving their two young children shell-shocked and Toby increasingly adrift.

The mystery of Rachel’s disappearance drives the show, as regular flashbacks chart their relationship over the years and we piece together what might have happened to her. And, as we see things from different perspectives, our sympathies change.

Fleishman Is in Trouble, stars Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg. Image: Disney+

Fleishman Is In Trouble’s supporting cast is also uniformly excellent. Their storylines are as strong, if not stronger, than those of Toby and Rachel, in particular Libby (Lizzy Caplan), a former magazine writer who has given up the Manhattan literary scene to become a housewife and seems to be regretting that decision with every passing day.

Libby is also the show’s narrator and her omnipresent voiceover takes us into the heads of all the characters.

It’s also about that time in life when you’re too old to be considered young but too young to be considered old.”

Maybe it’s because I’m close to the ages of the characters in the series, but it has a real melancholic quality too.

As much as it’s about the Fleishmans, it’s also about that time in life when you’re too old to be considered young but too young to be considered old.

It’s about those life and career choices you made at what now seems like an unimaginably young age – and that might now be biting you on the bum.

