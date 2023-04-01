TV review: Tempting Fortune makes an entertaining case for greed being good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV review: Tempting Fortune makes an entertaining case for greed being good

What Channel 4’s new reality show Tempting Fortune lacks in depth it makes up for in entertainment.

Paddy McGuinness hosts Channel 4's Tempting Fortune.
By Ewan Cameron

Even though Channel 4’s new reality show Tempting Fortune has about as much depth as a paddling pool, I’m finding it very entertaining.

It challenges 12 contestants to trek across South Africa’s eastern cape in
18 days and if they manage to overcome the elements they’ll share a £300,000 prize.

The twist is that as well as contending with the unforgiving landscape, basic camping facilities and a diet of rice and beans, they also have to battle temptation.

But each temptation comes at an extortionate price – a simple milkshake costs £500.”

At regular intervals on their journey, they get the chance to “buy” indulgences that will make their lives easier.

These temptations might be a quad bike so they don’t have to scramble up towering sand dunes on foot, a canoe so they can navigate a river or even a three-hour spa treatment complete with massages and bubbly.

But each temptation comes at an extortionate price – a simple milkshake costs £500 – and must come out of the final prize pot. Cue arguments.

Influencer Lani is the star of Tempting Fortune.

The star of the show so far is undoubtedly 33-year-old influencer Lani, who amusingly started complaining about missing her make-up the second the challenge started and cares not a jot for the group’s desire to hold on to the prize money.

So it came as no surprise when she was the one who gave into temptation first, blowing £500 on the aforementioned milkshake, £1,00 on the spa treatment and £500 to get her makeup back.

It will be fascinating to see if, in the weeks ahead, the other contestants continue to stand firm in their moral beliefs.”

Although her actions could be seen as greedy or selfish, I secretly admire how little she cares about the good of the group. At the end of the day, Tempting Fortune is a game show – and Lani seems to be playing it perfectly.

It will be fascinating to see if, in the weeks ahead, the other contestants continue to stand firm in their moral beliefs or whether they follow Lani’s lead and blow the lot.

My guess is the latter …

