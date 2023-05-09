Future of Stonehaven Folk Festival on the line as new committee members urgently needed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the most popular summer festivals in Aberdeenshire could soon cease to exist – if “fresh blood” doesn’t step in to help run it.

Organisers of Stonehaven Folk Festival have made a desperate plea for new volunteers to join their committee and continue the event’s successful strike for years to come.

The festival has been entertaining crowds from across the region and beyond since 1989, with thousands of music fans descending on the coastal town every year.

Dubbed the “Friendly Festival”, it has grown to be a firm favourite for people of all ages with a fun-packed programme of activities.

As well as bringing international artists – such as Flook, Rura and Shooglenifty – to the main stage, it has also provided a platform for local and up-and-coming talent to shine.

The festival is also known for introducing the ever-popular aqua ceilidh at the open air pool and the World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championship.

Future of Stonehaven Folk Festival in doubt

However, the committee of trustees – some of whom have been running the event for more than 30 years – have now shared fears about its future.

With several trustees having already resigned and more expected to retire, the group will soon drop from 12 to six members – making it unviable to run such a large event.

And while this year’s and next year’s festival will both run as normal, the committee fears this could be the end of the journey if they don’t get extra bodies.

Committee chairman Martin Kasprowicz said: “The festival is very successful, selling out most events and bringing in huge numbers of visitors to Stonehaven.

“However, most of the group’s members are in their 70s. Some of them have been running the event for 30 to 40 years, but it comes a time when you just need to retire.

“We don’t want to alarm people, but we need to be realistic – if we don’t get new people to come in, learn all about it and take over from us, next year might be our last.

“All local businesses expressed their delight at the festival returning after the Covid lockdown with the increase in trade that the festival brings in.

“But the way it’s going, it looks like they may have to get used to not having a Stonehaven Folk Festival at all.”

Urgent appeal for new volunteers

The committee is now hoping for a young bunch of people with good managerial skills and enthusiasm to get involved and take over the reins.

They are in need of people with social media and IT skills, as well as good knowledge of finances and planning.

Mr Kasprowicz added the ability to write creative newsletters, press releases and to fill in funding applications would also be a bonus.

He said: “We really hope people will take an interest in this, and we promise we will do whatever we can to properly train them and prepare them for what’s expected.

“It’s a hugely popular event and it’s really important for Stonehaven, giving roaring trade to local businesses and bringing thousands of visitors to the area.

“Shutting it down will leave a huge hole in the region’s summer programme so we really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Anyone with an interest in folk music who would like to join the committee should contact them at info@stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk for further information.