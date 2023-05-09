Future of Stonehaven Folk Festival on the line as new committee members urgently needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of Stonehaven Folk Festival on the line as new committee members urgently needed

The committee of trustees fears the festival might cease to exist unless new volunteers step in to help.

By Denny Andonova
Stonehaven Folk Festival
The Stonehaven Pirate Ceilidh band performing for the crowds at last year's event. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

One of the most popular summer festivals in Aberdeenshire could soon cease to exist – if “fresh blood” doesn’t step in to help run it.

Organisers of Stonehaven Folk Festival have made a desperate plea for new volunteers to join their committee and continue the event’s successful strike for years to come.

The festival has been entertaining crowds from across the region and beyond since 1989, with thousands of music fans descending on the coastal town every year.

Dubbed the “Friendly Festival”, it has grown to be a firm favourite for people of all ages with a fun-packed programme of activities.

As well as bringing international artists – such as Flook, Rura and Shooglenifty – to the main stage, it has also provided a platform for local and up-and-coming talent to shine.

The festival is also known for introducing the ever-popular aqua ceilidh at the open air pool and the World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championship.

Future of Stonehaven Folk Festival in doubt

However, the committee of trustees – some of whom have been running the event for more than 30 years – have now shared fears about its future.

With several trustees having already resigned and more expected to retire, the group will soon drop from 12 to six members – making it unviable to run such a large event.

The festival offers a fun-packed programme with a wide range of activities and workshops. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

And while this year’s and next year’s festival will both run as normal, the committee fears this could be the end of the journey if they don’t get extra bodies.

Committee chairman Martin Kasprowicz said: “The festival is very successful, selling out most events and bringing in huge numbers of visitors to Stonehaven.

“However, most of the group’s members are in their 70s. Some of them have been running the event for 30 to 40 years, but it comes a time when you just need to retire.

“We don’t want to alarm people, but we need to be realistic – if we don’t get new people to come in, learn all about it and take over from us, next year might be our last.

Dozens join the ever-popular aqua ceilidh at Stonehaven open air pool. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“All local businesses expressed their delight at the festival returning after the Covid lockdown with the increase in trade that the festival brings in.

“But the way it’s going, it looks like they may have to get used to not having a Stonehaven Folk Festival at all.”

Urgent appeal for new volunteers

The committee is now hoping for a young bunch of people with good managerial skills and enthusiasm to get involved and take over the reins.

They are in need of people with social media and IT skills, as well as good knowledge of finances and planning.

Mr Kasprowicz added the ability to write creative newsletters, press releases and to fill in funding applications would also be a bonus.

Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

He said: “We really hope people will take an interest in this, and we promise we will do whatever we can to properly train them and prepare them for what’s expected.

“It’s a hugely popular event and it’s really important for Stonehaven, giving roaring trade to local businesses and bringing thousands of visitors to the area.

“Shutting it down will leave a huge hole in the region’s summer programme so we really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Anyone with an interest in folk music who would like to join the committee should contact them at info@stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk for further information.

