Stonehaven Folk Festival to be held live for first time in three years after Covid absence

An Aberdeenshire music festival is returning live to the north-east for the first time after skipping two years.

Stonehaven Folk Festival will be held in-person for the first time since 2019 as Covid restrictions in Scotland come to an end.

Organisers of the annual event were forced to reschedule proceedings last year following concerns over the rapid spread of the virus.

The decision came just a year on from their virtual festival held at the start of the nationwide lockdown.

This year’s event, which will return from July 8 to 10, will be centered around their 2020 theme of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Organisers say the festival’s return will be a welcome boost for the local economy following two years of uncertainty.

They said: “The festival will provide a welcome post Covid economic boost to the town. It attracts visitors from across Scotland, the UK and even the rest of the world.

“In previous years advance tickets have been sold to the USA, Europe and even Australasia. From previous survey information, the festival generates over £80,000 in income across the town’s shops, bars, restaurants and hotels.”

Stonehaven Folk Festival was established in 1989 as a charitable event.

Organised and run entirely by volunteers, the event attracts visitors from across the Scotland and further afield.

What can you expect at this year’s Stonehaven Folk Festival?

The 2022 installment of the Celtic music festival will feature a strong line-up of internationally renowned talent.

Scottish icons Shooglenifty will join Anglo-Irish band Flook and Hailing – originally from Orkney – for the three-day celebration of music.

The Paddy Buchanan Band will also be in attendance showcasing their fresh interpretation traditional songs.

An array of family friendly activities will be held during the event, from the Aqua-Ceilidh in the Art Deco heated outdoor pool, free concerts in the marquee on the square on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon and storytelling.

The World Paper ‘n’ Comb Playing Championships will also feature as part of this year’s line-up.

A range of workshops for experienced performers and some introductory ones where you can try your hand at playing and/or singing will also be on offer.