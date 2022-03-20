Stonehaven Folk Festival to be held live for first time in three years after Covid absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stonehaven Folk Festival to be held live for first time in three years after Covid absence

By Michelle Henderson
March 20, 2022, 6:12 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 6:30 pm
Stonehaven Folk Festival is to be held live for the first time since 2019. Pictured: The Paddy Buchanan Band
An Aberdeenshire music festival is returning live to the north-east for the first time after skipping two years.

Stonehaven Folk Festival will be held in-person for the first time since 2019 as Covid restrictions in Scotland come to an end.

Organisers of the annual event were forced to reschedule proceedings last year following concerns over the rapid spread of the virus.

The decision came just a year on from their virtual festival held at the start of the nationwide lockdown.

This year’s event, which will return from July 8 to 10, will be centered around their 2020 theme of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Organisers say the festival’s return will be a welcome boost for the local economy following two years of uncertainty.

They said: “The festival will provide a welcome post Covid economic boost to the town. It attracts visitors from across Scotland, the UK and even the rest of the world.

“In previous years advance tickets have been sold to the USA, Europe and even Australasia. From previous survey information, the festival generates over £80,000 in income across the town’s shops, bars, restaurants and hotels.”

Scottish icons Shooglenifty will take to the stage during the three-day festival.

Stonehaven Folk Festival was established in 1989 as a charitable event.

Organised and run entirely by volunteers, the event attracts visitors from across the Scotland and further afield.

What can you expect at this year’s Stonehaven Folk Festival?

The 2022 installment of the Celtic music festival will feature a strong line-up of internationally renowned talent.

Scottish icons Shooglenifty will join Anglo-Irish band Flook and Hailing – originally from Orkney – for the three-day celebration of music.

The Paddy Buchanan Band will also be in attendance showcasing their fresh interpretation traditional songs.

An array of family friendly activities will  be held during the event, from the Aqua-Ceilidh in the Art Deco heated outdoor pool, free concerts in the marquee on the square on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon and storytelling.

Anglo-Irish band Flook has been confirmed among this years line-up.

The World Paper ‘n’ Comb Playing Championships will also feature as part of this year’s line-up.

A range of workshops for experienced performers and some introductory ones where you can try your hand at playing and/or singing will also be on offer.

