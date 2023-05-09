Biodiversity area to protect habitat and reduce flood risk in Easter Ross and Fort William kebab shop finds new use as holiday home

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

A new golf simulator is in the pipeline for one of the region’s most prestigious clubs.

And plans for a biodiversity area that will also reduce flooding risk in Dingwall have taken a step forward.

But first, the latest round of applications has given us another batch of properties set to be used for tourists.

Kebab shop’s new use

The popularity of holiday accommodation continues to boom in the Highlands and the local council’s portal is regularly stuffed with applications related to it.

We’re seeing places that used to be houses, pubs, shops or even churches lining to change their use to something that will accommodate visitors.

This week, the standout application of this kind comes from Fort William.

The former Abi’s Kebabs in Cameron Square is the location.

But fear not takeaway fans, the kebab shop has relocated to Aird’s Crossing in the town.

***CUSTOMER NOTICE***We will be operating from the new takeaway shop from today 18/04/22. The kebab shop will be… Posted by Abi's Kebabs on Monday, 18 April 2022

According to the application from Peter Cameron and company, its old home may soon have four holiday apartments in its place.

Skibo golf simulator

A prestigious north golf club will install a new driving range simulator after its plans were approved by Highland Council.

The application from Skibo Ltd/Carnegie Club said it will remove the existing greenkeepers’ store building to make way.

Golf simulators have been growing in popularity in recent years.

Many professional players have the expensive kit installed at their home, while lots of clubs are following the trend to increase what they can offer to their members.

A 2020 report from LuxuryLondon.com called the club one of the most prestigious members-only clubs in the world, with a joining fee of around £30,000.

Biodiversity area in Easter Ross

A wet woodland and biodiversity area will be created in an area west of Dingwall.

Lockett Agri-Environmental is behind the plans. It will be situated to the south of the River Peffery, near Fodderty.

According to the papers, the design aims to provide a naturally sustaining environment more representative of what it was like before humans were involved.

The work sits alongside a wider Peffery restoration project.

That project involves re-meandering a straightened, deepened section of the river near Fodderty.

The goal is to increase biodiversity at the site – but also to reduce the flooding risk in downstream Dingwall.

What else is happening?

In Nairn, a proposal to replace a balcony in Balmakeith Park has surfaced.

Danitza Jadresic has applied for planning permission for a new, visually appealing structure after the previous version “failed due to timber and glass”.

Flowerburn Holiday Homes in Rosemarkie has had its application to use several of its chalets as short-term lets approved.

A former takeaway in Skye will also find a new use as a short-term let.

The application from Henderijntje Koops – Van Der Klis for The Chalet in Kyleakin has been given the green light by Highland planners.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk