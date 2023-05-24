Emmerdale stars to judge north-east talent show before return of charity ‘extravaganza’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stars from the popular soap Emmerdale are joining the judging panel for a north-east talent show.

Scotland’s U Have Talent grand final will take place at the Leonardos Hotel at Aberdeen Airport on Friday, June 9.

Heats have taken place across Aberdeenshire and now the 10 finalists, including singers and dancers, will take to the stage to fight for the star prize.

Whoever impresses the judges will win an exclusive performance at a sell-out black-tie ball taking place the following evening as part of The Big Bash.

This year, the all-day event, previously known as the Emmerdale Extravaganza, is raising funds for the cancer charity, Ucan.

Admission will cost a £5 donation to the charity at the door.

The finalists taking part are: Aiden Lean, Heath MacInnes, Stuart Veitch Keira Ritchie, Anna Lamb, Zak Leyni, Nicole Dowsilas, Hollie Watt, Archie and Ava Taylor and The Latin Minis.

The Inverurie heat was won by teenager, Stuart, who has recently released a single, titled ‘A Long Way Home’, about the impact of bullying.

A day of activities

The Big Bash has raised more than £2 million for charity since launching in the north-east 22 years ago.

It will return to Inverurie this summer with a number of cast members from the soap expected to take part in the challenges and sport activities.

Attendees will be able to enjoy table tennis and football activities at Garioch Sports Centre, while Inverurie Golf Club is hosting a golf classic teams competition.

The Emmerdale cast will be among the names taking part in the celebrity cricket match at Kellends Park and will be meeting locals in the town centre throughout the afternoon.

Natalie Ann Jamieson and Ash Palmisciano from the show previously visited the north-east to officially launch the event.

The Big Bash Ball will be held in the evening at the Chester Hall in Aberdeen – where the entertainment will be provided by the U Have Talent winner.

A number of other performers are scheduled to perform, including Emmerdale’s live band.