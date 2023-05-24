Emmerdale stars to judge north-east talent show before return of charity ‘extravaganza’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emmerdale stars to judge north-east talent show before return of charity ‘extravaganza’

The U Have Talent winner will perform at the Big Bash Ball in Aberdeen on Saturday, June 10.

By Ellie Milne
The 10 finalists of Scotland's U Have Talent - including 16-year-old Stuart Veitch (pictured) - will take to the stage in front of a panel of judges on June 9. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
The 10 finalists of Scotland's U Have Talent - including 16-year-old Stuart Veitch (pictured) - will take to the stage in front of a panel of judges on June 9. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Stars from the popular soap Emmerdale are joining the judging panel for a north-east talent show.

Scotland’s U Have Talent grand final will take place at the Leonardos Hotel at Aberdeen Airport on Friday, June 9.

Heats have taken place across Aberdeenshire and now the 10 finalists, including singers and dancers, will take to the stage to fight for the star prize.

Whoever impresses the judges will win an exclusive performance at a sell-out black-tie ball taking place the following evening as part of The Big Bash.

Emmerdale stars Ash Palismino and Natalie Ann Jamieson met the captain of Inverurie Golf Club, Stewart Hay during their visit in March. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

This year, the all-day event, previously known as the Emmerdale Extravaganza, is raising funds for the cancer charity, Ucan.

Admission will cost a £5 donation to the charity at the door.

The finalists taking part are: Aiden Lean, Heath MacInnes, Stuart Veitch Keira Ritchie, Anna Lamb, Zak Leyni, Nicole Dowsilas, Hollie Watt, Archie and Ava Taylor and The Latin Minis.

The Inverurie heat was won by teenager, Stuart, who has recently released a single, titled ‘A Long Way Home’, about the impact of bullying.

A day of activities

The Big Bash has raised more than £2 million for charity since launching in the north-east 22 years ago.

It will return to Inverurie this summer with a number of cast members from the soap expected to take part in the challenges and sport activities.

Attendees will be able to enjoy table tennis and football activities at Garioch Sports Centre, while Inverurie Golf Club is hosting a golf classic teams competition.

The Big Bash Scotland 2023 – formerly the Emmerdale Extravaganza – is raising money for urological cancer charity Ucan at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

The Emmerdale cast will be among the names taking part in the celebrity cricket match at Kellends Park and will be meeting locals in the town centre throughout the afternoon.

Natalie Ann Jamieson and Ash Palmisciano from the show previously visited the north-east to officially launch the event.

The Big Bash Ball will be held in the evening at the Chester Hall in Aberdeen – where the entertainment will be provided by the U Have Talent winner.

A number of other performers are scheduled to perform, including Emmerdale’s live band.

