Highlands & Islands Fisherman airlifted by helicopter after hand crushed near Rockall The man eventually made it to hospital nearly 12 hours after his injury. By Cameron Roy May 24 2023, 5.54pm Share Fisherman airlifted by helicopter after hand crushed near Rockall Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5765641/fisherman-helicopter-hand-rockall/ Copy Link 0 comment The fisherman were out near Rockall when the accident happened. Image: HEMEDIA. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A fisherman has been airlifted to hospital by a coastguard helicopter after his hand was crushed near Rockall. The coastguard was informed of the accident at 5.11am on Wednesday morning. After phoning a doctor in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for medical advice, the crew were told to take the casualty to the hospital within 12 hours. But due to the extreme distance between the fishing boat and the nearest helicopter base in Stornoway, the crew had to sail west. They had been fishing near the uninhabitable granite rock of Rockhall in the North Atlantic Ocean. At 1.45pm, the 948 rescue helicopter took off from Stornoway to meet the boat in the ocean. Stornoway search and rescue helicopter Rescue 948 was used in the mission. The crew managed to winch the injured man from the boat and flew back to Stornoway Airport at 4.30pm with him. He was then passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to Western Isles Hospital. His condition is unknown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation