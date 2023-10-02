Review: Beautifully baffled by Ben Hart: Jadoo at Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Beautifully baffled by Ben Hart: Jadoo at Eden Court

Magician Ben Hart brings wow moments and wonderment to the stage at Eden Court, Inverness.

Ben Hart, who's show Jadoo is in the UK
Ben Hart: Jadoo is an exciting initiation into the world of live magic.
By Jenni Gee

If you are looking for an evening of true escapism and entertainment then Ben Hart: Jadoo is for you.

From the moment Ben takes to the stage and reveals his intention to discover the magic inside us, we are drawn into a dynamic of symbiosis that is hard to escape.

As he tosses the first object into the stalls, he brings the audience into a pact where we are not just watching magic, we are making it.

Whether or not you have direct involvement with one of the magician’s routines, his spellbinding patter and interactive choreography mean it is impossible not to feel part of the show.

Wow moments and wonderment

With a narrative that tells the tale of Ben’s Indian ancestry and the magic of the Jadoo-wallahs (hence the show’s name), Jadoo is a show that brings the audience along on a journey of wow moments and wonderment.

The atmospherically lit stage offers little by way of distraction, making the magician’s choice to practice simple sleight-of-hand tricks alongside more complex mind-reading routines a brave one.

But it is a choice that pays off spectacularly, with each final flourish leaving the onlooker with a beautiful sense of bafflement.

Hart’s generosity as a performer means he repeats some tricks multiple times giving the audience an opportunity to test and retest their own theories against the evidence of their eyes.

He also plays into audience suspicions on more than one occasion before gleefully whipping back the curtain to reveal we were wrong all along.

And while humour plays a large part in the show, we never feel that Ben is laughing at us, always with us.

His great sense of comic timing and undersold asides have the audience in stitches at points but his solemn reverence for the art shines through throughout the two-hour show.

A spectacular introduction to live magic for the uninitiated, not to be missed.

Conversation