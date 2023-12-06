Meet the woman bringing north-east culture and A-list celebrities to St Paul’s Cathedral for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the woman bringing north-east culture and A-list celebrities to St Paul’s Cathedral for charity

Hannah Heerema is the chairwoman of a massive fundraising event in London for Maggie's, a cause which she feels passionate about. Neil Drysdale reports.
Neil Drysdale
Hannah Heerema has organised a charity concert at St Paul's Cathedral. Pic: True North.
Hannah Heerema has organised a charity concert at St Paul's Cathedral. Pic: True North.

It’s difficult to imagine any building in London being more synonymous with London and the Blitz spirit than St Paul’s Cathedral.

Yet tomorrow evening, Hannah Heerema has ensured there will be a significant infusion of north-east culture at the famous site for what promises to be a memorable occasion in a grand setting involving several A-listers from the world of entertainment.

As somebody who grew up in Aberdeenshire, Hannah was determined to ensure the event developed into a celebration of all aspects of culture across the country – and was a means of raising £1m for Maggie’s, the cherished charity which has more than 20 centres where people with cancer and their families can feel safe and uplifted.

I was blown away by the space

This is a cause she feels deeply about and she told me: “It’s amazing and inspiring that one lady, Maggie Jencks, despite her own terminal diagnosis, managed to build the first centre in Edinburgh and inspired others to such a degree that there are 24 centres across the country and her vision has grown internationally.

“I first visited a local Maggie’s centre a few years ago and was completely blown away by the beautifully nurturing space and the people within it, who were on this unknown journey, but were sensitively supported by amazing staff and wonderful volunteers.

“I will do anything I can to help with fundraising for this brilliant charity.”

Hannah Heerema has organised a grand charity concert at St Paul’s Cathedral. Pic: True North.

Hannah, the daughter of north-east singer-songwriter Fiona Kennedy – whose father Calum was the equivalent of showbusiness royalty when he owned and performed at the Tivoli in Aberdeen in front of packed audiences in the 1950s and 1960s – has certainly pushed the boat out in terms of recruiting gifted individuals in different fields, while bringing together no fewer than 2,200 people for the festivities at St Paul’s.

She said: “Given my Aberdeenshire roots, it probably comes as no surprise we have introduced a strong Scottish element, with pipers welcoming everyone as they arrive.

A musical world premiere

“We are so happy to have Jackie Kay CBE, poet, author and a former Makar of Scotland taking part. We also have the renowned and sublime fiddler, Paul Anderson MBE from Tarland and the Royal composer, Paul Mealor, professor of composition at Aberdeen University, who has a world premiere piece included in the programme.

“We are very fortunate to have film producer Douglas Rae [the founder of Ecosse films which created Mrs Brown, Monarch of the Glen and the recent Michael Caine/Glenda Jackson movie The Great Escaper] as a member of the working committee.

“Douglas has once again been very instrumental in inviting and bringing wonderful guest readers this year, including Dame Joanna Lumley, Charles Dance, Gyles Brandreth, Dame Prue Leith and Sir Simon Russell Beale.

Actress Dame Joanna Lumley will be at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Maggie’s Christmas Concert.

“With this glittering gathering of performers in this most glorious cathedral, it has also been a priority to ensure it is as accessible as possible with tickets from £25, so everyone who supports Maggie’s can be part of our most ambitious carol concert ever.”

Hannah admits that the planning has been a huge challenge, yet she has been strongly supported by committee members, including her fellow Scot, Professor Fiona Gilbert, the head of the department of radiology at Cambridge University.

Her work has never stopped

And, as chairwoman, she has been further boosted by the boundless help and energy of Melanie Aram and the Maggie’s fundraising team, working in partnership with a tireless group of volunteers and supporters across the whole country, as well as the headline sponsors Phoenix Group, Sir Robert McAlpine and Clipfine.

If genius is an infinite capacity for taking pains, Hannah is up there with Einstein and the schedule has come together with meticulous application behind the scenes.

But then again, when Hannah starts talking about what Maggie’s means to her, you can sense her drive, desire and dedication to go the extra mile in pursuit of her target.

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith will be at St Paul’s Cathedral for Maggie’s Carol Concert.

She said: “Maggie’s is funded entirely by the kindness of many people, donations and grants, so it’s really important to keep fundraising.

“I feel very drawn to being involved, having seen for myself the thoughtful, caring and inspiring work taking place all over the country, which is simply helping so many people and their families cope.

“I joined a committee in London and, after a while, was invited to chair the committee to help organise their national fundraising event on December 7. The last time it was held in St Paul’s was 2014, so everyone is over the moon to be gathering there this year.

Hannah Heerema has organised the Maggie’s Carol Concert in London.

“It is going to be a joyful evening celebrating Maggie’s centres and continuing to build on her original vision. She clearly was a trailblazing and remarkable woman.”

And so is this redoubtable Scot who has picked up the torch and run with it.

Tickets can be obtained from:

maggies.org/getinvolved/maggies-carol-concert-st-pauls-cathedral

A silent auction raising additional funds for Maggie’s is now live at: maggiescarolconcert2023.org/

Conversation

