Kincorth child-neglector avoids jail after Peterhead-Aberdeen bus attacks

A woman who attacked a child on a bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Jade Martin went berserk on the X63 into Aberdeen after visiting someone at HMP Grampian.

First, she assaulted a 15-year-old girl before targeting other passengers with a mixture of physical and verbal attacks – including sickening racist comments.

The 33-year-old also neglected a toddler – in her care at the time – by dragging, dropping and throwing them around and ignoring their obvious “distress”.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Martin visited the Peterhead prison around 10am on April 7 with the toddler.

Jade Martin attacked a teen on the X63 Aberdeen-Peterhead bus

While in the visiting area there, staff noticed the child was “clearly in distress” and crying but was not being comforted or checked on by Martin.

They also witnessed Martin leave the child unattended at times and that she failed to change their soiled nappy.

Around 11.40am, Martin and the toddler left, boarding the X63 bus to Aberdeen, on which there were a number of passengers including a 15-year-old girl.

Martin, who had an open tin of alcohol with her, approached the girl at the back of the bus and told her to move seats.

She quickly became aggressive and started shouting and swearing, causing the toddler to again start crying.

Despite the teenager and her friends changing seats, Martin continued to be aggressive.

Kincorth woman Jade Martin was thrown off the bus by the driver

She shouted: “Don’t look at me like that. Don’t you know who you’re talking to? I’m Jade Martin”.

Mr McMann told the court Martin then threw the open can of alcohol at the teen, hitting her.

Other passengers on the bus then contacted the police, but Martin’s behaviour deteriorated further and she began to target other people.

One man tried to calm her down and said she shouldn’t behave in that way – particularly in front of the toddler – but she responded by punching his face twice.

Martin also shouted racist remarks at a woman on the bus, repeatedly calling her a “monkey”.

The driver decided he had had enough of Martin’s vile antics and stopped the bus, ordering her to get off.

As a result, Martin became violent towards him – kicking and punching the driver.

She eventually got off the bus but not before a parting shot to the teenage girl, threatening to “kill” her.

Martin then grabbed the toddler in her care by the shoulder and “dragged” them along the aisle and dropped them, causing them to burst into tears again.

She also ran towards the driver and struck his face before finally leaving the bus.

Having been kicked off on King Street in Aberdeen, a couple in a passing car saw Martin let go of the toddler’s pram, causing it to roll away towards the road but fortunately stop at the kerb.

Jade Martin’s violent rampage continued after the Kincorth woman was taken to an Aberdeen police station

Concerned, the woman in the car got out and challenged Martin, who responded by lashing out violently – repeatedly punching and kicking her head and body.

Police then arrived and arrested Martin, but her rampage wasn’t over yet.

While in custody at Kittybrewster police station, Martin repeatedly kicked a female officer’s body, attempted to bite her hand and tried to headbutt the woman.

Martin, of Arbroath Way, Kincorth, pled guilty to a string of charges, including child neglect and assaulting the teenage girl to her injury.

She also admitted to two further assaults on the bus, pursuing a racially aggravated course of conduct, assault to injury on King Street and assaulting a police officer.

The teen was left with superficial bruising while the woman on King Street suffered scratches to her body.

Jade Martin’s lawyer said the Kincorth woman didn’t remember the rampage

Defence agent Iain McGregor said his client’s behaviour was “utterly disgraceful” but added that it “occurred against a fairly tragic background”.

It was revealed that Martin had suffered a bereavement a month before her rampage.

“She had taken prescription medication, sleeping tablets on top of that and she’d also consumed a quantity of alcohol,” McGregor explained.

He added: “Her recollection of events is, for all intents and purposes, non-existent”.

Martin’s lawyer said his client was “absolutely appalled” when shown video evidence of her behaviour.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the disgraced woman: “I accept that you have taken all responsibility for this catalogue of offending and have shown yourself to be remorseful.

“You will be aware many other people who suffer such losses don’t act in this way.”

The sheriff ordered Martin to be supervised for two years instead of jailing the violent offender.

She was also ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work and be under a two-month-long curfew.

