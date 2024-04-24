Bon Accord Silver Band brings magic of Disney to life in Aberdeen concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Bon Accord Silver Band brings magic of Disney to life in Aberdeen concert

The Aberdeen brass band said there will be something for everyone at their Disney concert at the Tivoli Theatre with a few surprises in store.

Bon Accord Silver Band
The Bon Accord Silver Band are bringing the magic of Disney to the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

Listening to Jennifer Cook passionately reel off her brass band’s recent successes, it is hard to believe the Aberdonian was ever labelled as shy.

Growing up as one of the rarer female brass players and then female conductors, Jennifer appears to be a confident trailblazer.

But she confesses it was a different story growing up.

Describing herself as shy, Jennifer said that slowly changed after picking up the cornet in Primary 4 and playing in performances throughout school.

Jennifer Cook.
Jennifer Cook. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A few years later, she was asked to join the Bon-Accord Silver Band by founder Stewart Watson after he spotted her playing at a north-east music festival.

She said: “Playing in a group was such an amazing thing because while you play a single line on your own, to be part of this ensemble and play some amazing music, it just was fantastic.”

Aberdeen brass band flying flag for north-east at competitions

At 19, Jennifer left the band after moving to study music at Glasgow University.

After 14 years on the Isle of Man ending up as head of brass and percussion for the Island’s Music Advisory Service, she moved back to Aberdeen 10 years ago.

Wanting to pass on some of the experience she enjoyed growing up, the brass instructor for Aberdeenshire Council said: “I think that’s why I went into teaching myself because of the enjoyment I got from it, I want to share it and the difference it made to my life as a young person.”

Bon Accord Silver band in rehearsals
The Bon Accord Silver Band and B Band had a successful run at this year’s Scottish Championships.

As well as playing in the Bon Accord-Silver Band, the 49-year-old is the conductor for their B Band which has a diverse mix of ages and abilities.

They recently placed first in the fourth section at the Scottish Championships, the big competition of the year.

Like football, brass bands also compete across various divisions.

Placing first in the championship gains the B Band a promotion to the third section and means they will be heading down to Cheltenham for the National Championships of Great Britain.

Being told it was a “clear” win, Jennifer added: “It was nice to hear that for the band after all the hours we’ve put in rehearsing.

“I’m also delighted from the point of view as a female conductor in quite a male-dominated environment. It’s nice to fly the flag for women conductors and for the north-east of Scotland.”

The Bon Accord Silver Band also took home third place in the Championships Section.

conductor Richard Kidd and chairman David Cooper.
Conductor Richard Kidd (left) and chairman David Cooper.

Disney concert at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

This month the two bands are putting on a concert celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary on April 28 at the Tivoli Theatre.

And it is conductor Richard Kidd’s job to make sure it is succinct.

He said: “You have got to make sure you can keep the band under control in the rehearsals and try and get the most out of them.

“But then on stage, you’re partly there to keep them together but also to emphasise some points…or make sure the bands play things exactly how you want them.

“So there’s a lot of extra facial expressions you find on stage, that’s for sure.”

Richard Kidd said a lot of facial expressions get pulled when conducting.
Richard Kidd said a lot of facial expressions get pulled when conducting.

Joining the band at age 13, the euphonium player said he has spent a lot of his life as part of the group.

With both his parents being band members growing up and then meeting his wife Paula through the group, the dad-of-two said his involvement seemed inevitable.

But he would not have it any other way and it remains a big passion 25 years on.

Playing new music and the well loved classics

Enjoying the band’s 60th anniversary concert at the Tivoli last year, Richard said he cannot wait to return to the Aberdeen venue.

A firm lover of The Lion King, he said there will be something for everyone – not just his personal favourites.

The Bon Accord Silver Band and B band rehearsing
The band will be playing a mix of older and newer Disney music.

From Bambi to Encanto to Star Wars, he said: “It’s just a fun afternoon for people to enjoy.

“There will be some surprises as well.”

Jennifer added: “There’ll be some music that people know, and maybe some they don’t, but that doesn’t mean they won’t enjoy it.

“It’s about trying to open people’s horizons and letting them hear new music, but also playing the music they’re familiar with and love.”

The Bon Accord Silver Band concert Disney at 100 is at the Tivoli Theatre at 3pm on Sunday April 28. 

Conversation